Jacksonville State makes the trip to Las Cruces for a key Conference USA showdown with New Mexico State on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks (5-2, 3-0 C-USA) have been one of the more consistent teams in the league, leaning on the dual-threat ability of quarterback Caden Creel. New Mexico State (3-4) is fighting to stay relevant in the conference race under quarterback Trey Hedden. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. Jacksonville State is a 3-point favorite in the latest Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State odds, with the over/under at 49.5. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State picks, check out the Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State odds

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State spread Jacksonville State -3.5 Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State over/under 49.5 points Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State money line Jacksonville State -162, New Mexico State +136 Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State picks See picks at SportsLine Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State predictions

After simulating Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. Jacksonville State's offense has been humming in Conference USA play, and Creel's ability to extend plays with his legs puts additional stress on defenses that cannot account for everything this offense does.

Jacksonville State's last two games have gone Over the total and four of the last five games have gone Over the total for the Gamecocks. New Mexico State's last game also went Over the total.

The computer is calling for 56 combined points, and the Over is the value side 65% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.