The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) will look to win for the fifth time in six games when they battle the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) on 'Thursday Night Football.' Jacksonville is coming off a 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, while Baltimore dropped a 36-10 decision at Buffalo on Sunday. The Ravens are dealing with a rash of injuries at quarterback. Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are out, leaving rookie third-stringer Joe Fagnano as the starter. Jags RB Bhayshul Tuten is active after being listed as questionable with foot/ankle injuries. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The latest Jaguars vs. Ravens odds have Jacksonville as a 9.5-point favorite as the Jags are the biggest road favorite of the 2026 NFL season. The over/under for total points scored is 39.5, having dropped since opening at 48.5 due to the Baltimore QB injuries. Before making any Ravens vs. Jaguars picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Jaguars vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Ravens spread Jaguars -9.5 Jaguars vs. Ravens over/under 39.5 points Jaguars vs. Ravens money line Jaguars -455, Ravens +350 Jaguars vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Jaguars vs. Ravens streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Jaguars vs. Ravens, the model is going Over 39.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in three of their last four head-to-head meetings. The Over has hit in each of the last two Jacksonville games and in six of the last 10 Baltimore games. It is 2-1 in Jaguars games when the line is under 45 points.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the Jacksonville offense. In seven starts, he has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,690 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. Running back Bhayshul Tuten leads the ground attack, carrying 110 times for 492 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore, meanwhile, is powered by running back Derrick Henry. In eight games, he has carried 158 times for 632 yards and eight touchdowns.

The model projects 47 combined points as the Over hits 64% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Thursday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Ravens vs. Jaguars, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Ravens spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.