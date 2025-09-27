Despite dealing with a ton of injuries to star players, including quarterback Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers have done enough to get to 3-0 on the year with a trio of close wins. As for their Week 4 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, they're 2-1 under first-time head coach Liam Coen despite the offense not quite clicking in the passing game, especially between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The second-year receiver has yet to score a touchdown this year, but we think that changes this week, as he's one of our two top NFL anytime touchdown scorer props for this matchup.

Whether you're new to NFL betting or could use a refresher, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for these anytime touchdown player props for Jaguars vs. 49ers. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Jaguars-49ers matchup, including more player props.

Top Jaguars-49ers anytime touchdown scorer player props:

Brian Thomas Jr. +175

Ricky Pearsall +185

Parlay these anytime touchdown scorer bets together at DraftKings Sportsbook for +684 odds with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket:

Brian Thomas Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+175, DraftKings)

Whether you're a bettor, Fantasy player, Jaguars fan or a fan of the NFL in general, Thomas' slow start has been frustrating. After bursting onto the scene with 87 grabs for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, Thomas has nabbed just seven catches on 25 targets for 115 yards and no scores. He and Lawrence have yet to find a groove in Coen's new system, but that hasn't stopped Jacksonville from winning two of its first three games.

Against a tough 49ers squad that has remained undefeated despite key injuries piling up, the Jaguars will need Lawrence and Thomas to get in sync on Sunday. Given their chemistry from last year and Thomas' big-play ability and large target share, there's a good chance he finds his the end zone for the first time in Santa Clara.

Ricky Pearsall anytime touchdown scorer (+185, DraftKings)

It's still crazy to think that a year ago, 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall wasn't playing after he was shot by an armed robber in the offseason. He eventually played 11 games and had 400 yards and three touchdowns. He entered this year with a prime chance to establish himself as a cornerstone due to Brandon Aiyuk's injury, and Pearsall has done just that with 281 yards and two 100-yard contests already in 2025. He just hasn't found the end zone yet.

What makes the two 100-yard games so interesting is the first one in Week 1 came with Purdy under center. Then, in Week 3, Pearsall had four catches for 108 yards with Mac Jones at quarterback, so who's playing quarterback hasn't impacted him much so far.

Jacksonville shut down the Houston Texans in Week 1 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, but the Jags allowed 31 points to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Whether it's Purdy back or Jones still playing, the 49ers present a much tougher challenge than Houston or Carolina and given Pearsall's early production, he should be able to find the end zone.