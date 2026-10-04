Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season features a rematch from Week 2 last year when the Jacksonville Jaguars go to Paycor Stadium for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals won that Week 2 contest 31-27, but that victory came at the cost of Joe Burrow. The star quarterback is good to go for this matchup, which should be a close back-and-forth affair between two playoff hopefuls. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Spend $5+ on Jaguars-Bengals in Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

We'll break down the latest Jaguars vs. Bengals odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jaguars vs. Bengals betting odds (via DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Bengals money line: Jaguars +124, Bengals -148 Jaguars vs. Bengals over/under: 51.5 (Over -102, Under -118) Jaguars vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -2.5

Jaguars vs. Bengals betting preview

Jacksonville comes into this game off a dominant performance against the Patriots. Trevor Lawrence was on fire, throwing three touchdown passes in the 35-6 victory, but the real story of the game was Jacksonville's defense. The Jaguars forced 2025 MVP finalist Drake Maye into three turnovers, including an interception in the end zone. Lawrence had three touchdowns against Cincinnati a season ago but also threw two interceptions. Despite Travis Etienne's departure, Jacksonville's offense continues to flourish with Bhayshul Tuten operating as the lead back and Parker Washington picking up where he left off as the team's top receiving option. Washington has 221 yards and two scores through three games this season.

The Bengals gave up 30 points to the Steelers in Week 3, and their new-look defense hasn't been a major upgrade from last year's porous unit. Ja'Marr Chase will relish the opportunity to face Jacksonville as he went for 165 yards and a score in last year's meeting, though he might see more double coverages as a result of that performance. Look for Tee Higgins to be more involved if the Jaguars decide to try containing Chase. Burrow has thrown five touchdowns over the last two games with no interceptions, so he's operating at a superstar level right now.

Wager on NFL Week 4 games, including Jaguars-Bengals, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jaguars vs. Bengals picks, prediction

Jaguars +2.5

The SportsLine model sees tremendous value on Jacksonville in this game. It has the Jaguars winning outright as plus-money underdogs in 52% of simulations, and sees Jacksonville covering the spread in 56% of simulations. The model leans to Over 51.5, which connects in 54% of simulations. While there's a stronger payout on the money line bet, a Jaguars spread bet allows for some leeway. The Jaguars did give up a lead on the road in Week 2 to the Broncos, so the spread allows for some potential road struggles.