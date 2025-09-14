The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a 1-0 start in the Liam Coen era in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, and they'll be looking for more success against a feline opponent when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. The Bengals got off to a hot start with a touchdown on the opening drive against the Cleveland Browns, but scored just 10 points the rest of the way in a scrappy 17-16 win.

Ahead of Jaguars vs. Bengals in Week 2, we break down our favorite anytime touchdown bets for the matchup.

Top Jaguars vs. Bengals anytime touchdown props:

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown (-140)

Chase averaged a touchdown per game a season ago when he secured the receiving Triple Crown. He had five games where he scored two or more touchdowns, and this could be one of those contests for him in 2025. The Jaguars looked solid against Bryce Young and company a week ago, but this Bengals passing game is built differently. Joe Burrow only targeted Chase five times in Week 1, something that only happened once in 2024. I expect Chase to get off to a fast start in this game, and going up against a Jacksonville secondary that allowed the most passing yards per game a season ago gives him an edge in this market. He should find the end zone in Week 2.

Travis Etienne anytime touchdown (+115)

Fantasy managers may have spurned Etienne in this year's drafts after he turned in a disastrous 2024 campaign, but things are looking better in 2025. The Jaguars shipped Tank Bigsby off to Philadelphia and Bhayshul Tuten only had three carries in Week 1, so it looks like this will be Etienne's backfield. He's involved in the receiving game, too, which helps his case to score against a Bengals defense which acquitted itself well against the Browns but is still vulnerable. Cincinnati gave up nearly 125 yards per game on the ground last year, and Etienne is primed to follow up his 143-yard effort in Week 1 with another strong showing in Week 2.