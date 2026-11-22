It's a battle of first-place teams on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants in an NFL Week 11 matchup. The Jaguars (7-2) are the AFC South leaders and are among the favorites to win the AFC. They have won six of their past seven games and have scored at least 30 points in four straight. The Giants (5-3-1) have just been scraping together victories in John Harbaugh's first season but come in off a tough division loss to the Washington Commanders. Kickoff in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the latest Jaguars vs. Giants odds at DraftKings Sportsbook list Jacksonville as a 6-point favorite, while the Over/Under is set at 46.5. We're highlighting our Jaguars vs. Giants best bets here using NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Jaguars vs. Giants betting odds (via DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Giants money line: Jaguars -265, Giants +215 Jaguars vs. Giants Over/Under: 46.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Jaguars vs. Giants spread: Jaguars -6

Jaguars vs. Giants betting preview

Jacksonville is ninth in both total offense and total defense and allows just 16 points per game (second in NFL) while scoring 29.9 (fourth). The Jags also lead the NFL in turnover margin at +8, with only the Texans having fewer turnovers than their seven this season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards in last week's 40-23 victory against the Titans, and receiver Parker Washington posted a career-high 152 receiving yards. Lawrence has been playing at a different level this season. Washington leads the team with six receiving TDs, fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers has 408 yards and averages 14.2 per catch, and running back Bhayshul Tuten has 815 total yards and eight TDs. The defense has 12 interceptions, including three each from Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis, and 41 tackles for loss (17 sacks).

The Giants lost to the Commanders in the final minute last week, with Washington taking advantage as the New York offense stalled late. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards in his first home start since being acquired from Minnesota, and tight end Isaiah Likely had 127 receiving yards, including a 66-yard TD. The offense is near the league average in both passing and rushing and scores 22.6 points per game. The defense is fifth in the league overall (305.7 ypg) and allows 21.8 per contest (tied for 11th). McCarthy has thrown for 915 yards, with two TD passes and two interceptions in five appearances. He also has some talent to work with, including receiver Malik Nabers (496 yards), Likely (7 TDs) and running back Cam Skattebo (496 yards). The defense hasn't generated a ton of pressure, but rookie Arvell Reese has 4.5 sacks.

The Giants are 3-2 against the spread at home this season and 6-3 ATS overall. New York has hit the Over in five of its six games as an underdog and are 4-1 to the Over at MetLife Stadium. The Jaguars are 6-3 ATS overall and 3-1 ATS in away games. They are 5-4 to the Over and have gone Over in five of seven (including both times on the road) as a favorite. Spend $5+ on Jaguars vs. Giants in Week 11 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Jaguars vs. Giants picks, prediction

Jaguars -6

The Jaguars have been winning in convincing fashion, and they expect new additions Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates to join an already tough defense Sunday. McCarthy has played well at times but could be in for an awakening against the ball-hawking Jags. With Reese the only one providing a pass-rushing threat, Lawrence should be able to pick the defense apart. The Giants haven't faced a team with a winning record at the time they played this season. Jacksonville has won its past three by an average of 15 points, and the SportsLine model has the Jaguars covering in 61% of its simulations for a 'B' grade. Wager on NFL Week 11 games with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: