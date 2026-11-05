The Jacksonville Jaguars will aim for their fifth win in six games when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Jacksonville is coming off a resounding 42-7 win over Indianapolis, while Baltimore has lost three straight games and is down to its third-string quarterback. The Jaguars are 10-point road favorites in the Jaguars vs. Ravens odds, with an over/under of 40 points. Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are inactive. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Jaguars vs. Ravens is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Ravens vs. Jaguars prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Ravens vs. Jaguars betting preview

Jacksonville (5-2) is the only NFL team leading its division by at least three games entering Week 9, as second-place Houston is 2-5 in the AFC South. The Jaguars are 14-3 in their last 17 games, and they are coming off a 42-7 win over Indianapolis. Bhayshul Tuten became the first Jaguars player since Maurice Jones-Drew (2007) with 100-plus rushing yards, 50-plus receiving yards and two-plus touchdowns in a game.

The Jaguars have won consecutive Thursday Night Football games, with their latest coming against the Saints in 2023. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL in passer rating this season and has the most touchdown passes (7) through seven games of a season in team history. Baltimore is in a much different situation, as starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) are both sidelined.

Third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano is expected to start after making his NFL debut in a loss to Buffalo last week. The Ravens have lost three straight games after starting the year 4-1. They are 10-point home underdogs on Thursday, with the over/under at 40. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Jaguars vs. Ravens picks, best bets

Ravens +10

Justice Hill Over 11.5 receiving yards



Ravens +10



"Jacksonville's run defense ranks last in Run-Stop-Win Rate, and nose tackle Davon Hamilton is out. Starting edge rusher Travon Walker is also playing through an injury. With Joe Fagnano starting, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will likely use a simplified, heavy-personnel game plan focused on Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and quick screens to Zay Flowers," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Jacksonville's offensive surge (including Week 8's 42-7 home rout over Indy) has been heavily impacted by short fields and defensive takeaways. Trevor Lawrence's QB rating has been much worse on the road than at home since 2024 (89.9 vs 120.6 this season). This is Jacksonville's first road game in a month, and it's a short week. The Ravens have lost three in a row and should be focused. Take the points." Bet on Ravens vs. Jaguars at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Justice Hill Over 11.5 receiving yards

"The Ravens are massive home underdogs due to their QB situation, but that should be good news for Hill in the passing game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "He had eight targets last week with Joe Fagnano throwing 21 of the team's 25 pass attempts, getting to 20 yards in a game where the Ravens had just 91 passing yards. He also had 26 yards on three catches (four targets) against the Bengals the previous week when the Ravens lost by 22, and it was his fifth straight game with at least three targets. Expect a few checkdowns to go his way here, and I think he has a great chance to get to 20 yards for a third straight game." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: