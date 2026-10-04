Another busy NFL Sunday wraps up with Sunday Night Football, with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. These are two of the league's top offenses, but both have struggled on the other side of the ball. The Panthers are 1-2, opening with a 59-37 loss to the Bears before blowing out division foe Atlanta and falling last week in Cleveland. The Lions are 2-1, losing a shootout to the Bills after an overtime victory over New Orleans and before a Week 3 win over the Jets. The discrepancy between these offenses and defenses could lead to a lot of scoring, so who should you count on for your anytime touchdown scorer picks? We have two prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorers, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Lions vs. Panthers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Charlotte, N.C. The Lions are 3.5-point road favorites, and the Over/Under for total points is 50.5. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you need to check out our two picks and what else is on offer at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Lions vs. Panthers anytime touchdown scorer props

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-350)

This is a ton of juice (and an obvious pick), but Gibbs could have a historic day and I'd jump on him for 2+ touchdowns at +145 at DraftKings. The Panthers allow an astonishing 193.3 rushing yards per game, and Gibbs already has six touchdowns and 456 yards from scrimmage for the Lions. The Bears rushed for 291 yards against the Panthers in their 59-37 victory in Week 1 and while Carolina hasn't struggled that much since, the opponent's top rusher has gone for at least 70 yards in each game. Gibbs is fourth in the league with 307 rushing yards, but he also averages 8.7 yards on his 18 receptions (second on the team). If he gets into open space against this defense, it should be a home run. We'll take at least two. Bet on Week 4 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-135)

This one isn't quite so clear, but the reasoning is the same. The Lions defense isn't nearly as bad, but it isn't good either, sitting 22nd in the league in allowing 117.3 rushing yards per game. The Panthers keep trying to replace Hubbard, but he keeps making the most of his opportunities. The sixth-year pro has 261 total yards and three TDs in the first three games, and with Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne on IR, his backups are AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus III. Dillon has 41 rushing yards and Tyus was called up last week but didn't see a carry. That means Hubbard should get nearly all of the opportunities on Sunday. He should take one of those into the end zone, and if you feel like taking a shot, he is at +550 to be the first TD scorer and +425 to score two or more. He scored twice in last season's playoff loss to the Rams and did it again in the opener against the Bears. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets: