The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills square off in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season with both squads in the Super Bowl conversation. The defending champions have been inconsistent but appear to be rounding into form at the right time while the Bills might have their best opening in years with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Joe Burrow's Bengals eliminated from the playoffs with Lamar Jackson's Ravens on the outside looking in at the moment. That sets up Josh Allen for potentially his best playoff run ever, but he'll have to navigate one of the league's top defenses on Sunday. The Bills' defense presents a stiff challenge for Philadelphia as well, which makes identifying anytime touchdown scorer picks important when placing wagers in that market.

We break down the best anytime touchdown options for Eagles vs. Bills at DraftKings. Head to SportsLine for a full game forecast for Eagles vs. Bills and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Top Eagles vs. Bills anytime touchdown scorer props:

James Cook anytime TD

After finding the end zone just twice over a six-week stretch, Cook has hit paydirt twice in each of his last two games. Fantasy managers are hoping for another big performance from the Bills running back, who should be featured heavily in this matchup. Allen is dealing with a foot injury, which means the team is less likely to risk him in short-yardage situations where bodies pile up. That only means more touches for Cook.

A.J. Brown anytime TD

There were plenty of antics from Brown during the regular season, but the receiver has remained productive and continues to be involved in the team's success. Brown has seen double-digit targets in five of his last six games, and he did score a touchdown in the lone game where he didn't see much volume. The Bills have one of the league's best pass defenses, but Brown is capable of wrecking even the best coverages given his blend of physicality and speed. Back Brown to hit at least one or two big plays and find the end zone in Week 17.