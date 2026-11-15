Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season began with Thursday Night Football, but most of the action will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15, with 12 games. We're going to focus on the 10 games between the early kickoff and Sunday Night Football for our best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets, with all odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

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NFL Week 10 anytime TD scorer props

Jakobi Meyers anytime TD (+180)

The Jaguars have not had to throw the ball much over the last few weeks, and there's a possibility that trend continues against the Titans. However, Meyers figures to be more involved against a team that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game. He scored against the Titans last year when Jacksonville traded for him, and Trevor Lawrence often looks his way in key situations.

James Cook anytime TD (-170)

Kenneth Walker III scored three touchdowns against the Jets in Week 9, and now it's Cook's turn to rack up numbers against a team that ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per game. Cook is the natural target once the Bills enter the red zone, and given how potent this offense is, he'll have multiple opportunities to find the end zone. Fumbles have been a problem at times for Cook, but he also has four scores in seven career games against New York.

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Chuba Hubbard anytime TD (-165)

Both the Panthers and Saints are terrible at defending the run, though New Orleans has been slightly better as its defense has gotten healthier. Hubbard is most likely running back to get work for Carolina while the Saints continue to operate with a committee. Hubbard can also be a factor in the receiving game. The winner of this game will take the lead in the NFC South, so I expect Hubbard to be heavily involved for the Panthers.

Zach Charbonnet anytime TD (+115)

Charbonnet was a non-factor in his first game, posting 23 yards on six carries. He was much better in Week 9 against the Cardinals with 77 yards on 16 totes and will now get the best matchup for running backs when he faces the Raiders. Las Vegas ranks 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game, and with Drew Lock set to start, the Seahawks are probably going to lean on Charbonnet and Jadarian Price to move the ball.