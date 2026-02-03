The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late, fighting their way back into the play-in picture in a loaded Western Conference. However, veteran star guard James Harden is reportedly looking for a new franchise and is working with the team to find a new home after he and the Clippers were unable to come to an agreement on an extension. Harden is technically on a one-year contract due to his player option, which makes him an appealing addition at the deadline for any contender, even with his sizable salary.

Here's a look at the latest odds for Harden's next team on DraftKings Sportsbook. This market is being graded on the team Harden plays his first minute for after the trade deadline, even if a deal gets made beforehand.

James Harden post-trade deadline team odds

Via DraftKings:

Favorite: Cleveland Cavaliers (-155)

The Cavaliers have reportedly proposed a swap involving Darius Garland, which might appeal to Los Angeles as it would get a younger guard who was recently an All-Star. Garland's health issues are concerning, particularly because he's been sidelined multiple times with different ailments. However, he's a cost-controlled player who has potential to be a superstar and has a strong strong floor to keep the Clippers competitive. For the Cavaliers, they get a veteran guard who can elevate them offensively and take some responsibility off Donovan Mitchell's shoulders. There will be some defensive concerns, but Harden is playing games while Garland isn't. In a wide-open Eastern Conference, that could be enough for Cleveland to try to make something happen.

Other contenders: Houston Rockets (+400), Minnesota Timberwolves (+600)

A reunion in Houston, especially with Kevin Durant in H-Town, could work out as long as both stars acknowledge what went wrong off the court in Brooklyn. Harden would give the Rockets a strong secondary scorer when Durant and Alperen Sengun are off. He'd be plugging a big hole with Fred VanVleet's injury, and Houston has enough individually strong defenders to cover for the Beard's struggles on that end of the floor. The Timberwolves have been involved in plenty of rumors surrounding stars, but the one downside here is Harden's playoff struggles. Anthony Edwards is a playoff giant and giving up assets, even if they amount to being rotation players, for a player who has routinely fallen short in the postseason might be a tough sell for the Timberwolves star.

Longshot: Miami Heat (+6000)

The Heat are probably going to come up short in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes barring a complete teardown. Harden represents a bit of a stopgap star option, but the Heat have pulled off this type of move before with the likes of Goran Dragic and Terry Rozier. Harden could have the keys to the offense in Miami, and he'd have a decent supporting cast with Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins. The guard could boost his value ahead of the summer and decide if he wants to stay in Miami or test free agency.