A Sun Belt showdown on Thursday's college football schedule has the James Madison Dukes visiting the App State Mountaineers. JMU (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) is one of six undefeated teams left standing and has won 17 straight regular season games, though the Dukes remain unranked. App State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) defeated Coastal Carolina last Friday to end a two-game skid and hopes to avenge its 48-point defeat to James Madison a year ago. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The teams have split four matchups since JMU joined the Sun Belt in 2022. The Dukes are 11.5-point favorites in the latest James Madison vs. App State odds, while the over/under for total points is 56.5. Before making any App State vs. James Madison picks, check out the James Madison vs. Appalachian State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

App State vs. James Madison odds

James Madison vs. App State spread James Madison -11.5 James Madison vs. App State over/under 56.5 points James Madison vs. App State money line James Madison -425, App State +330 James Madison vs. App State picks See picks at SportsLine James Madison vs. App State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top James Madison vs. App State predictions

After simulating App State vs. James Madison 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in back-to-back home games for Appalachian State, as well as connecting in two of JMU's three road games. Appalachian State is in the rare role of being an underdog at its home stadium, but these kinds of games have been entirely one-sided with the total. The Under has hit in each of the last five games in which the Mountaineers were home dogs.

The Dukes' defense is elite, surrendering just 16 points per game which is top 20 in the country, and JMU has multiple takeaways in six straight games. Meanwhile, App State's defense plays its best in its home venue, which is a big reason why the Under is so successful at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are giving up just 11.3 points at home this year as the model calls for 50 combined points, with the Under hitting 63% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's Appalachian State vs. JMU spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make App State vs. JMU picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins JMU vs. App State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the App State vs. James Madison spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.