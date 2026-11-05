James Madison (6-2) travels to Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday night for a Sun Belt Conference showdown with Southern Miss (3-5), with JMU looking to build on a strong season while the Golden Eagles fight to salvage a tough campaign in front of their home crowd. JC Evans has given James Madison a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, capable of creating through the air and on the ground, while Ethan Hampton tries to get the Southern Miss offense going against a Dukes defense that has been difficult to score on all fall. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff from Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Dukes are 13.5-point road favorites in the latest James Madison vs. Southern Miss odds, while the over/under is 57.5 points. Before making any Southern Miss vs. James Madison picks, check out the James Madison vs. Southern Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss odds

James Madison vs. Southern Miss spread Dukes -13.5 James Madison vs. Southern Miss over/under 57.5 points James Madison vs. Southern Miss money line James Madison -575, Southern Miss +425 James Madison vs. Southern Miss picks See picks at SportsLine James Madison vs. Southern Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Southern Miss vs. James Madison predictions

After simulating James Madison vs. Southern Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 57.5 points at betting apps. The last two games have gone Over the total for Southern Miss, and three of the last four games have gone Over the total.



Also, two of the last three games for James Madison have gone Over the total. James Madison quarterback JC Evans is projected to throw for 255 yards and 1.7 touchdowns, while running back George Pettaway is projected to rush for 124 yards and 1.19 touchdowns.

The model is projecting 58 combined points as the Over hits over 50% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make JMU vs. Southern Miss picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. JMU, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.