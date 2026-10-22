My focus will be on the NFL's Patriots at Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, but there's also a solid college football triple-header set for Thursday night. The best matchup among the three games is a Sun Belt Conference battle as heavy league favorite James Madison visits the SBC's longtime dominant team Appalachian State. The Dukes are listed as 11.5-point favorites in the James Madison vs. Appalachian State odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for total points is 56.5. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonuses and three free months of NBA when they spend $5+:

It's a 7 ET kick on ESPNU, so I can watch most of the first half before the NFL. It will be a chilly night in Boone, via weather.com: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. As -11.5 favorites at DraftKings, James Madison is getting only 24% of handle but 50% of bets. On the total, Over 56.5 is taking heavy action. The teams have split four meetings as FBS members, but their rivalry goes back years.

You can try college football betting on the best sports betting apps, but first you should check out the SportsLine Projection Model for picks on games from both the simulations and our experts. We have a strong play here for those who want to get into parlay betting for James Madison vs. Appalachian State. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

JMU vs. Appalachian State same-game parlay

Mountaineers alt +15.5

Alt Under 61.5

FanDuel price: +127 (subject to change)

We enter Week 8 in college football with six FBS unbeatens remaining, and James Madison is one. That former FBS powerhouse continues to chug along in dominant fashion in the FBS, first under Curt Cignetti (now at Indiana), then Bob Chensey (working a miracle at UCLA) and now former Florida coach Billy Napier.

The Dukes got into the playoff last year under Chesney and very well might this winter as well. They are priced +190 to get in with No at -235. Only Boise State of the new-look Pac-12 at +148 has shorter odds for Yes among Group of 6 schools. The Broncos have a loss, but it was close at No. 2 Oregon in the season opener so Boise is likely going to have to lose again for JMU to jump ahead in the G6 pecking order even though JMU is the only G6 unbeaten.

The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Dukes the 24th-best shot in the country for the playoff at 12.2%. This likely is the toughest game left on the regular-season slate. A win only raises their chances to 17.8% but a loss drops them all the way to 3.3%.

James Madison is the heavy -260 favorite to repeat as Sun Belt champion in what might be its final football season in the league. The school is headed to the American Conference no later than July 1, 2028, but things could be worked out where it happens next year (if not likely).

It looks to start 8-0 for the third time in school history and puts a 12-game conference winning streak on the line, its longest since a 15-game run from 2018-21 while a member of the CAA. Napier has actually won 17 straight Sun Belt games as a head coach dating to his final 13 at Louisiana from 2020-21 before being hired at Florida.

JMU is one of eight programs to rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring offense and defense, sitting No. 3 at 42.9 points per game and No. 19 at 16.0 points allowed per. Tailback George Pettaway leads the Sun Belt in rushing by a mile with 767 yards and has four straight 100-yard games.

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You may not be aware the Sun Belt is the only league still with divisions, and App State is stuck in the much, much better East Division with James Madison, so the only route to the conference title game for the first time since 2023 for the Mountaineers is at least a win tonight. They are +1400 simply to get there, while the Dukes are -1400.

This marks App State's first game against an undefeated team in Week 8 or later since 2023, when it visited a 10-0 James Madison team ranked No. 18 in the country and pulled off a 26-23 OT upset. The big question is the status of quarterback Malachi Singleton as he left last week's 35-32 win at Coastal Carolina injured. The Purdue transfer has thrown for 1,429 yards and seven scores and is questionable.

Junior Henry Hasselbeck was terrific in relief, throwing for 112 yards and a TD while rushing 21 times for 125 yards as well. He's much more mobile than Singleton. It could be a ground-heavy game, especially after Jaquari Lewis had four rushing scores last week vs. CCU.

James Madison is No. 2 in the Sun Belt against the rush at 114.3 YPG. The App State defense leads the Sun Belt and is tied for seventh nationally with nine interceptions, while ranking Top 20 nationally with 11 total takeaways.

Since 2022, the Dukes have won 20 road games – most of any program nationally. They are 14-4 in Sun Belt away games in that stretch. And I'm sure they do win here. But Boone, N.C., is such a tough place to play – especially at night -- and other than the season-opening rout of Maine, all of App State's 2026 games have been one-score affairs inside the final two minutes. I got over a key number of 15. The model has JMU by a score of 29-21. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.