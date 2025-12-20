Two playoff contenders meet in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Detroit Lions. The Steelers have won their last two games to maintain their spot at the top of the AFC North, while the Lions are hoping to stay in the NFC North hunt while also bolstering their wild card position should they not catch the Packers or Bears in the division. Detroit has the top scoring offense in the league, and Pittsburgh isn't too shabby at 24.0 points per game, so there should be plenty of touchdowns in this matchup.

We'll look at our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Steelers vs. Lions, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Steelers vs. Lions and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Steelers vs. Lions anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kenneth Gainwell (+110)

Gainwell can be a frustrating player to back in this offense, since his volume has fluctuated tremendously from game to game. Mike Tomlin seems to be riding the hot hand at running back, and in Week 15 that was Gainwell. It's possible Jaylen Warren reclaims the mantle in Week 16, but the Steelers use Gainwell more in the passing game. There should be enough rotation for Gainwell to get enough touches to find the end zone, though there slightly more risk here than the oddsmakers are suggesting.

Jameson Williams (+140)

Despite some volatility and the departure of Ben Johnson, Williams is on pace to have the best season of his career. He's scored a touchdown in five of his last seven games and the Steelers can be susceptible to the pass, surrendering 242.4 yards per game. If T.J. Watt remains out, the Lions will be tempted to take more shots down the field with Jared Goff having enough time to let these plays develop. I think Williams gets at least three or four chances to burn this Pittsburgh defense, and the elements won't be a factor in a dome. He's worth a play at these odds.