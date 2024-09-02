Jared Goff for MVP and other 2024 Detroit Lions futures bets

Hopes are high for the 2024 Lions. Here are some bets to consider before the season gets underway

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Detroit Lions are coming off a season with double-digit victories, and hope is on the horizon. Dan Campbell’s team took a massive leap forward in 2023, tying the franchise record with 12 victories and defeating both the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Playoffs.

Detroit’s magical journey came to an end with a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, but expectations are sky-high for the Lions in a follow-up campaign. The Lions were unexpectedly able to retain highly touted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, providing even more optimism, and Detroit bolstered its offensive line with the addition of Kevin Zeitler at guard. On defense, the Lions loaded up in the secondary with Carlton Davis III and first-round pick Terrion Arnold, and Detroit also added both Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader to its defensive line.

The Lions will enter the 2024 season as the betting favorite in the NFC North, and Detroit also faces an over/under win total projection of 10.5 victories at Caesars Sportsbook. The Lions have Super Bowl odds of +1200 as the season begins, and here are five alluring wagers involving Detroit this season.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 825.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

Contrary to the hopes of Gibbs’ fantasy managers everywhere, David Montgomery probably is not going away in Detroit’s backfield. Gibbs is clearly the more talented player, but Montgomery is reliable, physical, and tough, all of which appeal to Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson. Still, Gibbs comfortably beat this rushing total last season while appearing in only 15 games and with Montgomery having a very strong season.

Gibbs is not in line for a bell-cow role as a primary ball carrier, but he will get the ball plenty. It also helps that he averaged 5.2 yards per carry as a rookie, and Gibbs is an electrifying player who is capable of racking up 50 or 60-yard chunks with regularity to help slide past this FanDuel number.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Under 107.5 receptions (-112, BetRivers)

To be clear, Amon-Ra St. Brown is very, very good. He finished second in the NFL with 119 receptions last season, and he also landed in the top four of the league in receiving yards (1,515) and receiving touchdowns (10). However, this is an inflated total from a receptions standpoint. St. Brown has done this only once in his three NFL seasons, and he fell short of this projection even in his breakout 2022 campaign.

At BetRivers sportsbook, he has the highest projected reception total of any player in the league and, while that could come to fruition, there are more outcomes that keep St. Brown to 107 receptions or fewer over the balance of the upcoming regular season.

Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Jared Goff to win NFL MVP (+2500, FanDuel)

Jared Goff does not scream “MVP” in a league that features names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, but he has a real case in 2024. For one, 14 of the past 15 MVP winners have come from a top-two seed in either conference, and Goff is a good bet to be at the helm of a team that fits that description.

From there, he projects to have the counting stats needed to garner consideration. Goff has averaged more than 4,500 passing yards and about 30 touchdown tosses over the last two seasons. The biggest domino, however, could be the schedule, and it considerably favors Goff. Detroit will play 14 of its 17 regular season games indoors in 2024. In 11 dome games last season, Goff completed 70.2 percent of his passes for more than 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns with only six interceptions. His production was similar in 2022, including 24 touchdowns and four interceptions in domes. Goff is capable of maintaining an MVP-like statistical pace and, while he isn’t the favorite (and shouldn’t be), +2500 is strong value.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Detroit Lions to win NFC North (+130, FanDuel)

The NFC North is strong on paper, particularly when it comes to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. However, Detroit projects to be a cut above, and this is a relative discount on the division’s best team.

Chicago is clearly ascending with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, but the Bears are probably a year away from truly challenging for the crown. Green Bay exploded late last season with Jordan Love, but the underlying numbers were not as bullish as the actual finish would dictate.

Detroit’s defense is better on paper than it was a year ago, and the offense is capable of big things with an established, steady quarterback, a dynamic duo in the backfield, and strong play on the outside. That the Lions are getting plus-money makes this bet even more enticing.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Detroit Lions to finish with most victories in NFL (+1000 at BetMGM)

Similarly to the case for the Lions to win the NFC North and Jared Goff to win the MVP, this is borne out of upside. Kansas City, San Francisco and Baltimore all have better odds in the market to finish with the most victories, but Detroit has a favorable setup for its offense in particular.

Then, Dan Campbell is not afraid to push for regular season victories, and we just saw this team rattle off 12 wins a year ago in a breakout campaign. The division is not a cakewalk, which matters from a schedule difficulty perspective, but Chicago isn’t quite ready and Minnesota is facing real uncertainty in the post-Kirk Cousins era.

It will probably take at least 13 wins to grab this title, but the Lions have the juice to make that happen more often than +1000 odds dictate.