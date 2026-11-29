A lot of the Week 12 NFL action will take place around Thanksgiving, but there are still 10 games on the docket for Sunday, Nov. 29. We'll look at some of the biggest games for the day slate on Sunday and highlight our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, with odds from DraftKings. Spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

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NFL Week 12 anytime TD scorer props

Nico Collins anytime touchdown vs. Ravens (+125)

Collins has been the beneficiary of Houston's passing game finding life, as the receiver has a touchdown in each of the last three games. He'll once again be C.J. Stroud's top target heading into a favorable matchup with the Ravens, who just gave up 35 points to an inconsistent Panthers team.

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown vs. Saints (-135)

The Bengals were stunned on Monday night as the Commanders managed to drive down the field for a game-winning kick at the end of regulation. Chase was a non-factor in the contest, mustering just five catches for 31 yards. The Saints are actually more susceptible to giving up big plays on the ground, but I think Joe Burrow targets Chase early and often in this matchup. Back the star receiver to have a big day, including finding the end zone. Bet on NFL player props with FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Braelon Allen anytime touchdown vs. Dolphins (+190)

Breece Hall (-110) is also a strong play here, but Allen has more favorable odds and continues to produce exceptionally well even with his carries being limited. He just rushed for 75 yards on 16 touches against the Chargers, and logged 104 yards on 17 carries in the last meeting against the Dolphins. While Allen hasn't scored a touchdown in his last three games, he's a good option at this price in a game where the Jets should lean on the run.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown vs. 49ers (+125)

The league's most productive receiver had 102 yards and a score in the last meeting against the 49ers. More importantly, this kind of price point for Smith-Njigba is almost unheard of. He has only missed out on a touchdown in three of Seattle's 10 games this season, and San Francisco's defense ranks 22nd in passing yards allowed per game. This is tremendous value on one of the NFL's best players.