The Indianapolis Colts entered the season with low expectations but find themselves with the best record in the NFL entering Week 9. They'll go up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also view themselves as contenders despite losing last week to the Packers in a primetime showdown. The Colts and Steelers are at the top of their respective divisions heading into this game, something few would have expected ahead of the campaign. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor looks like the runaway OPOY winner, and he could even get MVP votes. He's -280 to score a touchdown in Week 9 at FanDuel Sportsbook, offering little value even if he's almost automatic to get in the end zone. Is there better value on the board elsewhere when it comes to touchdown scorers?

We'll take a look at our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Colts vs. Steelers, with odds from FanDuel. If you want a full game forecast for Colts vs. Steelers and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Top Colts vs. Steelers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jaylen Warren (-105)

The Colts have an excellent run defense but the Steelers will need to get Warren involved to make their offense less one-dimensional. The running back has been getting consistent work but has not been in the end zone since Week 1. Warren's role as a receiver will be crucial here, since the Colts rank 29th in passing yards allowed per game.

Michael Pittman Jr. (+140)

Taylor's scoring streak is drawing a lot of attention, but Pittman Jr. has sneakily found paydirt in six of the eight games this season. He's establishing himself as Daniel Jones' top option through the air and with Taylor doing serious damage on the ground, Pittman Jr. gets more favorable coverages as defenses try to slow down his teammate. He should be able to find some openings against Pittsburgh's defense, which has uncharacteristically been surrendering 25.0 points per game.