The two top teams in the Central Division are fighting for the top spot in the standings tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets visit the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET. The Jets currently hold a 4-point lead over the Stars, with each team having four games left in the regular season. At 110 points, the Jets also currently lead the Presidents' Cup chase, with the Washington Capitals (107) and Stars (106) close behind.

Even though the Stars are in second place in the Central Division, they're atop the odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook for Stanley Cup Futures. Dallas sits at +600, just ahead of the Florida Panthers (+650) and Vegas Golden Knights (+750). Meanwhile, the Jets are tied for the seventh-lowest odds at +1000 along with the Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The two players with the shortest anytime goal odds are both on the Jets, with Kyle Connor at +150 and Mark Scheifele at +170. They both have scored 38 times this season, which is tied with the Lightning's Jake Guentzel for the seventh-most in the NHL. Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 34 goals, and he's tied with teammate Mikko Rantanen for the third-shortest anytime goal odds at +200.

The Stars are -125 (bet $125 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Jets are +105 (bet $100 to win $105) underdogs. Dallas opened at -142 on the money line before being bet down to its current price. Meanwhile, the total sits at 5.5 with both the Over and Under priced at -110.

Here's a look at the latest projections from the SportsLine model for Jets-Stars.

WINNIPEG JETS at DALLAS STARS | 4/10 | 8 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Jets +105

Winnipeg wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Puck line

Pick: Jets +1.5 (-250)

Winnipeg covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 5.5

The Over hits in 63% of simulations

Projected score: Stars 3.4, Jets 3.2