The New York Jets enter the 2026 season hoping to show signs of improvement after a poor 2025 campaign, while the Tennessee Titans are also looking to take the new step with new head coach Robert Saleh. Sports fans looking to bet on Jets vs. Titans and other NFL Week 1 games can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which gives users 10 $100 bet matches in FanCash. Use the latest Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 to bet on Jets vs. Titans and get 10x$100 bet match in FanCash:

Kickoff for Jets vs. Titans is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Titans odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 39.5. Tennessee is the -125 favorite on the money line (wager $125 to win $100) while New York is a +105 underdog (wager $100 to win $105). We'll look at the best bets for Jets vs. Titans Week 1 with odds from Fanatics and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jets vs. Titans best bets for NFL Week 1

Titans -1.5 (-110)

Over 39.5 (-110)

Tony Pollard Over 65.5 rushing + receiving yards (-110)

Titans -1.5

The Titans have made an effort to surround 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward with better skill players for 2026, and the team's first matchup is at home against a defense that failed to register a single interception during the 2025 season. Ward showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, and now he has additional targets in Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson to get the ball to. Expect the Titans to be more competent on offense, while their underrated defense slows down Geno Smith and Co. Tennessee covers the spread in 51% of SportsLine simulations. Use the latest Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26 and get 10x$100 bet match in FanCash when you wager on NFL Week 1:

Over 39.5

Neither team is expected to make a quantum leap offensively, but this is a low total by NFL standards. The Jets, despite having a revolving door at quarterback last season, still managed 16.7 points per game. Smith should help boost that, even if it comes with more turnovers and high-risk plays. The Titans were not much better in Ward's rookie season, posting 17.6 points per game. Ward should improve, and Daboll is a strong offensive coordinator. The SportsLine model sees these teams going Over 39.5 points in 78% of simulations.

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Tony Pollard Over 65.5 rushing + receiving yards

Pollard enters a contract year with the Titans, and it's unclear whether the team is actually committed to giving him a chance to stick around for the long haul. The 29-year old running back quietly logged his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, while adding 206 yards through the air on 33 receptions. Even though Tyjae Spears is Tennessee's primary receiving back, expect Pollard to have a few receptions in this one. He topped this mark nine times in 2025, while registering exactly 65 scrimmage yards in one additional contest.

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