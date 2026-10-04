The NFL schedule features 14 games Sunday as part of Week 4, and one of the day's more intriguing matchups has the 1-2 New York Jets facing the 2-1 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Jets have been keeping games close, but they lost to Green Bay and Detroit after beating Tennessee in Week 1. The Bears blew out Carolina in Week 1 but fell to Minnesota 9-3 the following week, losing quarterback Caleb Williams to a hamstring injury in the process. Then journeyman veteran Case Keenum led Chicago to a big win against Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Bears are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Bears odds at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total points scored is set at 43.5. Bet $5+ on Jets-Bears in Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

We're looking at the latest Jets vs. Bears odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model before highlighting our best bets. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jets vs. Bears betting odds (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Bears money line: Jets +154, Bears -185 Jets vs. Bears over/under: 43.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Jets vs. Bears spread: Bears -3.5

Jets vs. Bears betting preview

The Jets have a case to be the NFL's best 1-2 team. They had no problems dispatching the Titans in Week 1, but they lost in overtime to the Packers in Week 2 and fell by a score against the Lions last week. Geno Smith has played well, completing 75.5% of his passes for 783 yards and four touchdowns. The big blow for the Jets here is that running back Breece Hall (quad) is unlikely to play, pushing Braelon Allen into more of a lead role.

As for the Bears, all three of their games have been very different. They blew out the Panthers in a high-scoring affair in Week 1, lost 9-6 against Minnesota in Week 2 and then beat down the Eagles 27-7 on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 3. Keenum was thrust into a starting role in Week 3 with Williams out and Tyson Bagent having just cleared concussion protocol late in the week. The Bears have kept things tight lipped in terms of whether Keenum or Bagent will start this Sunday.

The Jets' offense hasn't been stellar this year, but it's been solid and consistent, which may be enough to keep up with the Bears. The biggest question is how New York's run game operates without Hall, as a poor rushing attack could help Chicago's aggressive defense start to tee off on Smith and New York receivers like Garrett Wilson, who had 107 yards and a touchdown last week. Wager on NFL Week 4 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Bears picks, prediction

Bears -3.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Bears covering in 67% of simulations. Chicago showed that it can operate its offense at a high level without Williams under center, and while New York has played well overall this year, the Bears are showing last year's playoff run wasn't a fluke. Smith and Co. have overperformed thus far, but the model thinks the Bears will win this one pretty easily. Bet $5+ on Jets-Bears in Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets: