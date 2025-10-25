The shambolic New York Jets try to avoid taking another lurching step towards an 0-17 season when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach in the Meadowlands has not gone to plan, with New York still seeking its first win and multiple key contributors hurt. The Jets now also have the worst kind of quarterback controversy, with the team needing to decide which QB -- Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor -- hurts the offense less. The Bengals, meanwhile, look revitalized with 40-year-old Joe Flacco taking the reins at QB. Which NFL player props should you back for a contest like this? We've identified three best props for Jets vs. Bengals.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Jets-Bengals game, including more player props.

Top Jets at Bengals props:

Ja'Marr Chase Over 7.5 receptions (-128)

Tee Higgins Over 55.5 receiving yards (-114)

Andrei Iosivas anytime touchdown scorer (+360)

Ja'Marr Chase Over 7.5 receptions

Chase is eating well with Flacco under center, and he should have quite a meal waiting for him on Sunday with top Jets corner Sauce Gardner out. New York's defense has performed relatively poorly despite hopeful preseason expectations and a new defensive-minded head coach on the sideline. Chase carved up Pittsburgh, and the Steelers actually had something to play for. The Jets look checked out. The SportsLine model projects 10.1 receptions for Chase.

Tee Higgins Over 55.5 receiving yards

Higgins was arguably the player impacted the most on the field by Joe Burrow's injury, with the offense becoming alarmingly one-dimensional and ineffective with Jake Browning at the helm. Flacco has worked Higgins back into the passing game. There's a fair chance this game against the Jets becomes a laugher, and Higgins could easily rip off a few big plays before Chase Brown starts eating the clock. The model has Higgins projected for 72.1 receiving yards.

Andrei Iosivas anytime touchdown scorer

We try to include props for both teams in these articles, but with the Jets offense basically being Breece Hall, Mason Taylor (both of whom are questionable this Sunday) and a prayer -- to say nothing of the team playing coy about which quarterback will start -- it's hard to make an informed Jets prop pick. So instead, let's lean into the thesis that this is going to turn into a blowout and get Iosivas his first touchdown of the year. He caught six last season, and with the passing game opening back up with Flacco under center, he's the sort of receiver who could slip through the cracks while the depleted New York secondary tries to wrangle Chase and Higgins.