The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues will meet in a crucial 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Game 5 on Wednesday. The first-round series between these Central Division rivals is tied 2-2, with the home team winning all four matchups. Connor Hellebuyck is projected to start between the pipes for Winnipeg after being pulled in Games 3 and 4, while Jordan Binnington will tend twine for the Blues. Puck drop from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg is a -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Jets vs. Blues odds, while St. Louis is the +144 underdog (risk $100 to win $144). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Jets are also -1.5 (+156) on the puck line. Before making any Blues vs. Jets picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second full week of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Now, here are its two best bets for Blues vs. Jets on Wednesday:

Jets money line (-172)



The Jets took a real beating at Enterprise Center, getting outscored 12-3 in the process. They have an opportunity to right the ship on home ice where they went 30-7-4 during the regular season. Top-six winger Gabriel Vilardi is expected to return to the lineup for the first time since March 23, which would also give the Mark Scheifele-anchored top line a boost. The SportsLine projection model has the Jets winning Game 5 in over 60% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Jets vs. Blues on Tuesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that ended the season going a combined 77-53 on over/under and puck-line picks.

Kyle Connor anytime goal-scorer (+130)

Connor and Vilardi connected for goals during the regular season, so Vilardi's return could boost Connor's chances of finding the back of the net. The Michigan native has registered third goals in the first four games of this series including the game-opening goal in Game 4, and has scored four goals total this season against Binnington. He is listed at +130 at BetMGM Sportsbook to score at anytime on Wednesday.

Want more NHL picks for Wednesday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Cam Fowler 1+ assists (+130)

Fowler has tallied at least one assist in each game this series, and registered four assists in St. Louis' 7-2 victory in Game 3. This play prop is listed at +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook.