The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues will meet in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday at Canada Life Centre. The home team has won the first six games in the series, including the Blues' 5-2 victory on Friday. St. Louis scored four goals in a decisive second period to take control and force a deciding game on Sunday. Puck drop for Game 7 is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg is a -160 favorite on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Jets vs. Blues odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while St. Louis is the +135 underdog (risk $100 to win $135). The over/under for total goals scored is five, and the Jets are -1.5 (+170) on the puck line. Before making any Blues vs. Jets picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It entered the second full week of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Now, here are its three best bets for Jets vs. Blues on Sunday:

Jets money line (-150)



Winnipeg has won all three of its home games in this series, outscoring St. Louis 12-7 in those contests. The Jets notched a 5-3 win at home in Game 5, as Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists. Forward Mark Scheifele is a game-time decision to return on Sunday after missing Game 6 following an undisclosed injury he sustained in Game 5. He has two goals and four assists in this series, so his return could be crucial. The SportsLine projection model has the Jets winning Game 7 in well over 60% of simulations, and BetMGM has the best price at -150.

Robert Thomas Under 0.5 points (+140)

The 25-year-old has been the second-leading points scorer (8) for St. Louis during the postseason, trailing only Cam Fowler (10). Thomas racked up 81 points in 70 games during the regular season, but he only has two points in three road games in this series. SportsLine's model has St. Louis finishing with less than three goals on Sunday, and it has Thomas posting 0.2 points, on average. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best line on the Under at +140.

Nino Niederreiter Over 1.5 shots on goal (-110)

Niederreiter has 10 shots on goal in this series, recording at least one in all six games. He had three shots on goal in Game 4 and three more at home in Game 5. The 32-year-old scored a power-play goal in Game 6, continuing to add scoring depth with physicality in a third-line role. SportsLine's model has him notching 1.8 shots on goal in this matchup, and DraftKings and MGM both have the Over at -110.

