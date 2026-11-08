The Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Jets in NFL Week 9 action as each team tries to snap a losing streak. The Chiefs are losers of two straight following a 5-0 start to the season, and the Jets are 2-6 and have lost three in a row, including giving Miami its lone win of the year in Week 7. The Jets have a dangerous group of receiving weapons the Chiefs will have to contend with, and Kansas City is trying to get its running game back on track with Kenneth Walker III leading the charge. We're looking at the latest Jets vs. Chiefs odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and highlighting our NFL best bets with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jets vs. Chiefs betting odds (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Chiefs money line: Jets +380, Chiefs -500 Jets vs. Chiefs Over/Under: 46.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Jets vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -9.5

Jets vs. Chiefs betting preview

It looked like the Chiefs were back to their dominant ways, but visits to Seattle and Denver have knocked the team down over the last two weeks. The Chiefs scored just a field goal in Week 7 in Seattle in a rough showing, and while they had a chance to take the lead at the end of the game in Week 8, they fell 27-24 for a second straight loss. The run game has struggled in recent weeks with Walker rushing for 105 yards and just 3 yards per carry while the offensive line is banged up.

As for the Jets, their offense has had flashes of late, be it Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr. or Adonai Mitchell, but that hasn't translated to wins. Geno Smith and the offense are doing well enough, but Aaron Glenn's defense has played poorly of late, allowing 26, 28 and 38 points over this three-game losing streak.

The Jets are 4-4 against the spread and to the Over this year, and the Chiefs are 3-4 ATS and 3-4 to the Over. Spend $5+ on Jets vs. Chiefs in Week 9 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Jets vs. Chiefs picks, prediction

Over 46.5

The Jets have a better offense than you may expect, and that unit has scored 33 and 25 points over the last two games as Smith has a full stack of weapons to utilize in Wilson, Cooper and Mitchell. The Chiefs are sure to be angry after a pair of losses and are getting healthier on offense, with Rashee Rice returning last week and catching seven passes for 53 yards and a score. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting nearly 60% of the time with a final score projection of 30-20 in the Chiefs' favor. Wager on NFL Week 9 games, including Jets-Chiefs, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: