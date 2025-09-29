The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will look to create some early-season momentum by getting their first win of the season on Monday Night Football. A key factor on offense for these 0-3 teams is their top running back, with De'Von Achane leading the Dolphins in rushing yards and receptions, while Breece Hall is pacing the Jets in carries and rushing yards.

There are NFL player props up at the top sportsbooks for these running backs, and we'll share the top recommendations on them from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and gives out grades from 0 to 5 stars. For more on NFL player props, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll go over player props for Achane and Hall for Monday night with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, along with recommendations from SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times. If you're interested in NFL betting, check out the model's latest game forecast and player prop recommendations here.

Rushing yards props

Breece Hall: 56.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

De'Von Achane: 54.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Breece Hall Under 56.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

Hall is averaging just 41.3 rushing yards in his last seven road games, going Under his rushing yards prop six times. The model likes that trend to continue, projecting Hall for 42.3 rushing yards against the Dolphins.

Rushing attempts props

Breece Hall: 14.5 (Over -122, Under -106)

De'Von Achane: 12.5 (Over -108, Under -122)

Top pick: Breece Hall Under 12.5 rushing attempts (4 stars)

Hall Under rushing attempts is the only 4-star recommendation currently on the board as of Monday morning. The model calculates the Jets running back for just 11.2 carries for a sizable edge in this market.

Receiving yards props

Breece Hall: 23.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

De'Von Achane: 40.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: De'Von Achane Under 40.5 receiving yards (3 stars)

Achane has crossed 40.5 receiving yards in just one of three games this season, and he's projected for 40.0 receiving yards on Monday night. With just a half-yard edge, this Under is a 3-star play according to the model.