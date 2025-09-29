The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will meet in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday Night Football in the first game of a doubleheader. The Jets are getting Justin Fields back at quarterback after he missed Week 3 with a concussion, while the Dolphins continue to roll with Tua Tagovailoa. Both teams are seeking their first win of the 2025 campaign.

Top sportsbooks are giving the slight edge to Miami at home, as the Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. Miami is -154 on the money line (wager $154 to win $100) while New York is +128 (wager $100 to win $128). The total is set at 44.5. For the latest Jets vs. Dolphins projections and expert picks, visit SportsLine.

We'll go over player props for Fields and Tagovailoa for Monday night with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, along with recommendations from SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model.

Passing yards props

Justin Fields: 184.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Tua Tagovailoa: 234.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Justin Fields Under 184.5 passing yards (3.5 stars)

The Jets are built on running the football, which includes Fields. The quarterback has 17 total carries across two games, and he was likely to have more if he didn't exit Week 2 with a concussion. Even though he threw for 218 yards in a Week 1 shootout against the Steelers, it's safe to think New York will lean on the ground game against Miami. The Jets probably won't run Fields as much to keep him out of harm's way, but this offense is built on his ability to use his legs.

Passing attempts props

Justin Fields: 26.5 (Over -115, Under -110)

Tua Tagovailoa: 32.5 (Over -121, Under -106)

Top pick: Tua Tagovailoa Over 32.5 pass attempts (3 stars)

Tagovailoa attempted just 23 passes in Week 1 despite a favorable game script for throwing the ball. The Dolphins let him throw 32 times in Week 2 and 34 times in Week 3, seeing more offensive success despite the losses. This Miami offense is built on Tagovailoa throwing the ball, and even against a New York secondary that has been stellar against the pass, I expect him to air things out on Monday night.

Passing touchdowns props

Justin Fields: 1.5 (Over +158, Under -204)

Tua Tagovailoa: 1.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Top pick: Tua Tagovailoa Over 1.5 pass TDs (2.5 stars)

The model doesn't view either quarterback favorably when it comes to passing touchdowns, though Tagovailoa certainly has the better chance to log multiple scores through the air given his forecast for 33+ attempts. Tagovailoa has two touchdown passes in each of his last two games, though the Jets have allowed only one touchdown through the air over the last two weeks.