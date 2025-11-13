The New England Patriots will host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football to open Week 11, and these two teams are at opposite ends of the AFC East standings. Because of the disparity, the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds list New England as a 12.5-point favorite with an over/under of 43.5 points. Those might be stay-away numbers for some NFL bettors, but there are also dozens of NFL player props to give yourself a rooting interest, and NFL anytime touchdown scorer bets are always worth noting in primetime. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is one of six different players on the New England roster with three or more touchdowns this season, and he's one of our top Jets vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer picks.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 11. With NFL props available for almost every player in New England vs. New York at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your New York vs. New England NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a sizzling 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Patriots vs. Jets.

Best Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Hunter Henry, Patriots (+155)

Breece Hall, Jets (+145)

Demario Douglas, Patriots (+450)

Hunter Henry, Patriots (+155, bet365)

After leading New England in targets and touches in 2024, Henry hasn't been quite as heavily featured in 2025, with Drake Maye having developed the confidence to attack opposing defenses further down the field. However, he's still a reliable safety valve for the young quarterback, and he's second on the team in targets and touchdowns while ranking third in receiving yards this season. The Jets have given up seven receiving touchdowns to tight ends already this season, and the model predicts that Henry scores 0.50 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 39.2% chance to score.

Breece Hall, Jets (+145, FanDuel)

The margin is a little thin here with the odds implying a 40.8% chance to score and the model predicting 0.47 touchdowns on average. However, this is your best chance to find value from the New York side here. He scored the only Jets offensive touchdown last week and has now scored three times in his last two outings after being held out of the endzone his first seven games. He's also scored in two of his previous three games against the Patriots.

Demario Douglas, Patriots (+450, bet365)

Like Henry, Douglas has had his volume drop off a little with Stefon Diggs joining the offense and Kayshon Boutte emerging. However, he's already tied a career-high with three touchdowns this season, and with Boutte still limited by a hamstring injury, he could see an uptick in targets. Douglas tied a career-high with seven receptions against the Jets at home last season, and the model predicts that he scores 0.35 touchdowns on average with Boutte still factored into the lineup. The odds imply an 18.2% chance to score, and his likelihood of finding the endzone likely goes up if Boutte either doesn't play or is on a snap count.

