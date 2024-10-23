Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO New York Jets vs. New England Patriots WHEN Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EST WHERE Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts HOW CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket

In Week 8, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots will square off for the second time this season. The Jets won the first matchup 24-3 back in Week 3, but both teams look much different just a few weeks later.

That Week 3 win was the Jets’ last victory. Since then, they have fired former coach Robert Saleh, demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams and worked out a deal with star pass rusher Haason Reddick to end his holdout. Reddick will be making his Jets debut this week.

In the previous game against the Jets, Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye made his NFL debut during garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Now he has taken over the starting job from veteran Jacoby Brissett and will be making his third career start this week. Although the Patriots have not won a game since Week 1, Maye has shown some encouraging signs in his first two starts and will try to build on those performances this week against a tough Jets defense.

Here are the current betting odds for this Jets vs. Patriots at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated daily throughout the week.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Jets spread -7 (-110) -7 (-110) -7 (-110) Patriots spread +7 (-110) +7 (-110) +7 (-110) Jets money line -350 -325 -300 Patriots money line +280 +260 +240 Over Over 40.5 (-115) Over 41.5 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Under Under 40.5 (-105) Under 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)

Why to bet on the Patriots

Trusting the Patriots is tough after they just got trounced 32-16 by the Jaguars, who have been statistically one of the worst teams in the league this season. The Jaguars had the advantage of spending the week in London before that game, while the Patriots had to deal with the transatlantic travel and time zone adjustments leading up to the game. That still doesn’t explain such a lopsided defeat to a team that was 27th in the league in DVOA and dead last in defensive DVOA.

The best reason for optimism about the Patriots is that Drake Maye has shown some promise in his first two career starts. He committed no turnovers last week after turning the ball over three times against the Texans in his first career start. He also completed better than 70% of his passes last week and has a solid 65.7% completion rate in his first two starts. He is also the only quarterback besides Hall of Famer Dan Marino to throw for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in his first two career starts.

With Maye under center, the Patriots should have more success against the Jets’ defense than they did in Week 3 when they failed to score a touchdown and didn’t even make it into the red zone until the penultimate play of the game. Maye is pushing the ball down the field more than Brissett was and is still completing a higher percentage of his passes. The Jets’ secondary is also banged up. Starting safety Chuck Clark (ankle) was placed on IR last week and their other starting safety Tony Adams left the last game early with a hamstring injury. Starting outside cornerback D.J. Reed (groin) and slot corner Michael Carter II also missed the last game.

In a game with a relatively low over/under of 41.5, the Patriots have a good chance of keeping this game close if the offense can be more effective than it was the last time these teams met. With Maye now leading the charge, that could be worth betting on.

Why to bet on the Jets

On paper, the Jets are a far more talented team than the Patriots, which they showed in a thorough drubbing of their AFC East rivals a few weeks ago. That difference is even more stark now with the additions of Adams and Reddick.

Adams made a minimal impact in his first game after reuniting with Aaron Rodgers, catching just three passes for 30 yards. Still, he quickly showed that he still has some chemistry with his longtime quarterback, earning a team-high nine targets as Rodgers looked his way frequently. That connection should only improve over time, and Adams’ presence also opens up other opportunities for the offense.

The presence of both Adams and Garrett Wilson in this offense now means that defenses need to devote more attention to the passing game, which creates more space for star running back Breece Hall. Rodgers connected with Hall six times for a career-high 103 receiving yards last week. While that cannot be attributed directly to Adams’ presence, it did offer a glimpse into the potential this offense can have when (and if) everything comes together.

The addition of Reddick also cannot be underestimated. Even without Reddick and with some injuries along the defensive line, the Jets are No. 8 in the league in pressure rate and fifth in sacks. Reddick has 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons with three different teams. Only T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Trey Hendrickson have more sacks over the same timeframe.

The Patriots have allowed sacks at the second-highest rate this season (10.5% of dropbacks). Maye is better at escaping pressure than Brissett was, but he is still a rookie and it’s fair to expect him to struggle against the Jets’ pass rush. The Jets sacked him twice on just 10 dropbacks when he came into the game in Week 3. He has been sacked six times (on 7.9% of dropbacks) in his first two starts. Even if Reddick doesn’t make an immediate impact on what should be a limited snap count in his first game, the Jets’ pass rush still has the potential to wreak havoc in this matchup.

Ultimately, betting on the Jets comes down to trusting that their superior talent will prevail, especially with those two key additions. It doesn’t hurt that the Patriots are also coming back from London without the bye week that teams typically get after an international game.

The best bet for Jets vs. Patriots: Jets -7 (-110, FanDuel)

It would be tempting to take the Patriots as 7-point home underdogs, but after the way they were demolished by a bad Jaguars team last week, it’s just too hard to trust them in this spot. The Jets have also been disappointing this season, but they still offer far more reason for optimism than the Patriots do. The offense should look better with another week to integrate Adams, not to mention a much easier matchup against the struggling Patriots’ defense compared to the staunch Steelers unit.

