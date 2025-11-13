The New England Patriots take their eight-game winning streak into Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season when they host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots have cruised over the last two months to gain their position at the top of the division and conference, and they're listed as huge 12.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. A large reason for that is Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who is an MVP candidate after his hot start to the season. Meanwhile, the Jets are turning to Justin Fields, though it has become clear he is not the long-term answer for New York at the quarterback position.

Passing yards props

Drake Maye: 236.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Justin Fields: 133.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Drake Maye Over 236.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Maye is projected to go way past this mark at 271.4 passing yards. He has gone Over this particular line in seven of 10 games this season, including the last three. The Jets do present a tough matchup, allowing just 190.8 passing yards per game, but the model is backing Maye to shatter this line.

Passing attempts props

Drake Maye: 27.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Justin Fields: OTB

Top pick: Drake Maye Over 27.5 pass attempts (3.5 stars)

The consensus line here is actually 28.5, and the model projects Maye for 29 passing attempts. There is a possibility this game turns into a blowout given what the spread is, which would likely cut down on Maye's total attempts. He has topped 27.5 attempts in each of the last two games and is 5-5 to the Over on this particular line for the season.

Passing TDs props

Drake Maye: 1.5 (Over -175, Under +137)

Justin Fields: 0.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Top pick: Drake Maye Over 1.5 passing TDs (3 stars)

It only makes sense for the model to back Maye going Over his passing touchdowns mark since it expects him to have a big night through the air. Maye has thrown two or more touchdown passes in five straight games and eight of 10 games this season.