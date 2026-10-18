The New England Patriots will try to retain their momentum on Sunday when they host the New York Jets in an AFC East battle in NFL Week 6 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots (3-2) thrashed the Raiders 45-17 last week behind a huge day from quarterback Drake Maye, while the Jets (2-3) pulled out an ugly 17-12 victory against the Browns in Week 5. Kickoff for this AFC East showdown is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Patriots are 7.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 43.5. Spend $5+ on Jets vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 months of NBA League Pass:

We're breaking down the latest DraftKings odds on Jets vs. Patriots and revealing our best bets for the contest using data from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jets vs. Patriots betting odds (via DraftKings)

Jets vs. Patriots money line: Jets +280, Patriots -355 Jets vs. Patriots Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Jets vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -7.5

Jets vs. Patriots betting preview

Quarterback Drake Maye finished second in league MVP voting last season, but he had been off to a rocky start before facing Las Vegas last week. The third-year pro topped his season high by more than 100 yards in throwing for 374 and also doubled his touchdown passes for the season by tossing four in the rout of the Raiders. Maye entered the game with four TD passes and seven interceptions, but he led an offense that piled up 536 yards in the victory. The QB also contributed 25 yards and a TD on the ground as the Pats rushed for 165. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 64 yards and a score. New England's only losses are to Super Bowl champion Seattle and reigning AFC North champ Jacksonville, and it beat the rival Bills 29-26 in Buffalo before the convincing win against Vegas. The Pats now get a big boost with the return of receiver A.J. Brown, who will play for the first time since Week 1 due to an ankle injury. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

The Jets opened the season by cruising past the inept Titans 23-10 before losing three consecutive games to NFC North teams. They found a formula that worked (to an extent) against Cleveland, as Geno Smith threw for 182 yards, including 104 to Garrett Wilson, and the receiver also caught Smith's only TD pass. Braelon Allen rushed for 116 yards and a score, and the defense did the rest, holding the Browns to just under 200 total yards and taking the ball away twice. The Jets also had two turnovers, so the game was closer than it should have been. New York's winning score came on a 22-yard Allen TD run after a botched punt snap set them up in Browns territory in the fourth. Rookie David Bailey had three of New York's eight sacks, and Will McDonald had a strip sack to end the game.

The Patriots' offense is eighth in the NFL in total yards per game (372.4) and scores 22 points per contest (T-19). The Jets score 18.6 points per game, tied for sixth-fewest in the league, and gain the seventh-fewest yards (284). On the other side of the ball, the Jets are third in total defense (293 YPG) and tied for fifth in scoring (19.2 PPG), while New England allows 18.8 points (fourth-fewest) and 296.2 yards (fifth-fewest). The Patriots fumbled once in last week's victory and have had major issues protecting the ball. They are minus-5 in turnover margin -- only two NFL teams are worse -- while the Jets are plus-3, tied for sixth-best in the league.

The Jets are 10-10-2 against the spread since the start of 2025 and 3-1-1 ATS this year, with their only cover on the road this season coming in the opener at Tennessee. Four of New York's games have gone Under, including two of three away. The Pats are 2-3 ATS in 2026 and 14-12 ATS since the 2025 season began. They're 7-4 ATS in home games over that span. Three of New England's games have gone Under, but eight of their past 13 at home have gone Over, dating to the start of last season.

The Patriots have won 10 of the 12 meetings with the Jets this decade, with the teams splitting the season series in 2023 and 2024. The Patriots won 42-10 in New York and 27-14 in Foxborough last season as they went 6-3 at Gillette Stadium. The Jets won just one of their eight road games last season. Wager on NFL Week 6 games, including Jets-Patriots, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Patriots picks, prediction

Patriots -7.5

The Patriots looked like they got the memo last week after an up-and-down start to the season. The victory against the Bills was massive, but it still featured plenty of mistakes, so last week was another needed boost. The Jets managed to get their second victory, but it was sloppy, and that isn't going to get the job done in Foxborough this weekend. New England has won 14 of its past 15 at home against the Jets, with the lone exception being Bill Belichick's final game as Pats head coach (as the team finished 4-13 for the season). This New England team might not be fully back to the form that took it to the Super Bowl last season, but Geno Smith and Co. should be no real match for the Pats on their home turf. The SportsLine model has New England covering the spread in 53% of its simulations.