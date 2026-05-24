Kalshi Indy 500 predictions: Alex Palou, David Malukas featured in best trades for 2026 Indy 500

The 110th edition of the Indy 500 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24. The 2026 Indy 500 start time is at 12:45 p.m. ET. There are nine previous winners in the 2026 Indy 500 field, the second-most all-time. With a victory on Sunday, Alex Palou, the defending Indy 500 champion, will become just the seventh driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in back-to-back years.

Kalshi prices Palou at $0.26 per share to win the Indy 500, followed by David Malukas ($0.11) and Pato O'Ward ($0.11). In addition to trading on the race winner, you can also trade on Indy 500 finishing positions at Kalshi.

Here, we'll look at the Indy 500 trades you can make at Kalshi ahead of the race.

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Indy 500 winner trades via Kalshi

Alex Palou: 26 cents per share

Pato O'Ward: 11 cents per share

David Malukas: 11 cents per share

Josef Newgarden: 9 cents per share

Conor Daly: 9 cents per share

Santino Ferrucci: 6 cents per share

Alexander Rossi: 6 cents per share

Scott McLaughlin: 6 cents per share

Alex Palou

Palou is a superstar in the IndyCar Series, having won four of the last five championship titles, including each of the last three. And after three top-five finishes and four top-10s between 2021 and 2024, he finally won the Indy 500 last year. Palou will begin this year in the No. 1 position after winning the pole with a four-lap average of 232.248 mph. Palou is also in great form this IndyCar season, sitting atop the standings with 237 -- 27 points above Kyle Kirkwood's 210. He's won three of his six starts this year with five top-five finishes and is priced at 26 cents per share to win this year's Indy 500.

David Malukas

Malukas has yet to win on the IndyCar series, so what better time than Sunday? He has been one of the breakout stars of this season, sitting third in the standings behind Palou and Kirkwood. Malukas finished second in the Indy 500 last year behind Palou in his third start in the event, and he will start this year in the No. 3 pole position in the front row. Sunday could very well be a breakout moment for the young driver, who has three top-five finishes and five top-10s in six starts this year. Malukas is priced at 12 cents per share to win the Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar series champion, won this race in 2023 and 2024 and had the No. 2 starting position in last year's race, but his bid to be the first driver with a three-peat in the Indy 500 fell short due to mechanical issues, as he didn't finish the race, resulting in a 22nd-place result. Newgarden ranks fifth in the IndyCar standings this year and won the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway on March 7 and has two top-five finishes and four top-10s. He'll have to make up some ground early, though, as Newgarden starts in the No. 23 position and will start in Row 8. Newgarden is priced at 9 cents a share to win his third Indy 500 in four years.

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