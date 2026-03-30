There are 15 MLB games on the schedule for Monday, March 30, which means every team will be in action. Those looking to make trades on Monday's games should check out the latest Kalshi promo code in order to receive a promotional offer. Kalshi is a prediction market which offers contracts for users to trade on teams to win a game, with the share price reflecting the likelihood of the outcome. We'll look at the best MLB trades for Monday on Kalshi with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Best MLB trades for Monday, March 30

Two World Series contenders begin a three-game series on Monday with the New York Yankees visiting the Seattle Mariners. New York is off to a great start after sweeping the San Francisco Giants, while the Mariners got a split in their four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians after winning Sunday's finale 8-0. Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.99 ERA last season) gets the nod for the Yankees in this game and Seattle will roll with Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA last season). The Mariners give the Yankees their first loss of the season in 54% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for Seattle at $0.50 per share.

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have had great postseason battles of late, and both sides are trying to get back to the Fall Classic this season. The Red Sox reached the ALCS just once since winning the title in 2018, where they lost to the Astros in six games. Houston won the World Series in 2022 and nearly made a third straight Fall Classic appearance in 2023 but lost to the Rangers in the ALCS in seven games. Boston sends free agent acquisition Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.20 ERA last season) to the mound while Houston hands the ball to Lance McCullers Jr. (2-5, 6.51 ERA last season). The Red Sox are trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi and they win this game in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a three-peat this season and got off to a strong start with a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they'll attempt to keep their great play going against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. Cleveland got shut out in Sunday's game against the Mariners, while L.A. had the day off. Roki Sasaki (1-1, 4.46 ERA last season) will take the mound for the defending champions while Parker Messick (3-1, 2.72 ERA) gets the ball for the Guardians. Cleveland wins in 41% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade on the Guardians at Kalshi for $0.37 per share.

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander (4-11, 3.85 ERA last season) officially returns for the Detroit Tigers on Monday when he takes the mound against the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Michael Soroka (3-8, 4.52 ERA last season). The Tigers missed on a sweep of the San Diego Padres, losing 3-0 on Saturday. The Diamondbacks are still looking for their first win of 2026 after losing three to the Dodgers, including back-to-back one-run losses. Arizona wins on Monday in 53% of SportsLine simulations and you can trade for the Diamondbacks on Kalshi at $0.53 per share.