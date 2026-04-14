All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, headlined by reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and rising second-year star Nolan McLean going head to head when the Dodgers host the Mets. Here's a look at the best trades you can make on Tuesday's MLB games at Kalshi, with some help from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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Best MLB trades for Tuesday, April 14

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

Brewers to win vs. Blue Jays

Mariners-Padres more than 6.5 runs

Dodgers to win vs. Mets

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

Pittsburgh got a big win over Washington in Monday's opener, but that was due to a 10-run sixth inning which is unlikely to be a routine occurrence. The bigger issue for the Nationals is Miles Mikolas (0-3, 12.41 ERA), who has struggled mightily to begin the season. The Pirates are countering with Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.00 ERA), who has given up just two runs over 18 innings this year. The SportsLine model has the Nationals winning, or losing by less than 1.5 runs, in 66% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 55 cents per share.

Brewers to win vs. Blue Jays

Milwaukee might not have gotten enough love at the beginning of the season as a potential World Series threat, and the current five-game losing streak might be seen as evidence of the Brewers not being consistent enough to win it all. They begin an important three-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Toronto is trying to get back to the Fall Classic after coming up a game short against the Dodgers last year. Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 3.31 ERA) will get the start for Milwaukee while Toronto gives the ball to Kevin Gausman (0-1, 2.08 ERA). Milwaukee wins in 62% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for the Brewers at 53 cents per share.

Mariners-Padres more than 6.5 runs

Two of the hottest teams in baseball at the moment begin a three-game set on Tuesday when the Seattle Mariners visit the San Diego Padres. The Mariners just completed a four-game sweep of Houston, while the Padres have won five in a row thanks to a four-game sweep of the Rockies. Seattle will send Bryan Woo (0-1, 1.50 ERA) to the bump to start this game while San Diego turns to Michael King (1-1, 3.24 ERA). The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 7 runs in 68% of simulations. You can trade for these teams to combine for more than 6.5 runs on Kalshi at 57 cents per share.

Dodgers to win vs. Mets

Yamamoto (2-1, 2.50 ERA) was a star in last year's Fall Classic, and he has a chance to extend New York's misery on Tuesday night. The Mets were blanked in the series opener, and they've scored more than two runs just once in their last six games. McLean (1-1, 2.70 ERA) has been all right to start the season but he will need some run support for the Mets to have a chance at taking down the defending champions. The SportsLine model doesn't see that happening, as the Dodgers win in 68% of simulations. You can trade for L.A. to win on Kalshi at 68 cents per share.