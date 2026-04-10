Every MLB team is in action again Friday after a travel day for most, and fans can use the latest Kalshi promo to trade on 15 games. There are several intriguing series starting Friday, including Guardians vs. Braves, Twins vs. Blue Jays and Yankees vs. Rays, and you can find excellent value on MLB trades at Kalshi.

Kalshi is a predictions market where users buy shares predicting a certain outcome, with the price based on the likelihood of that outcome. We're looking at the best share prices you can get for Friday's MLB games at Kalshi, using information from the SportsLine Projection Model.

We'll look at those games and more and highlight the best MLB trades available on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every game 10,000 times and was 35-29 on top-rated MLB picks last season.

See the latest Kalshi promo code for Friday's MLB games and get a new user sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Friday, April 10

The Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves both come into their weekend series at 8-5, and they've both gotten there behind strong pitching. Atlanta leads MLB in ERA (2.03), led by a bullpen that has a minuscule 0.82 ERA. The Guardians are fifth (3.13), but the relievers have a 3.78 ERA, 15th in the league. Atlanta also has scored 20 more runs than Cleveland so far and is second in MLB in home runs with 17, while the Guardians have 12. Bryce Elder, who hasn't allowed a run through 13 innings, is scheduled to start for Atlanta. The Braves get a "B" grade from the SportsLine model, as they are winning in 66% of its simulations. You can buy one share on Atlanta to win Friday for just 56 cents at Kalshi.

The new-look Mets are taking some time to get going, as they sit 7-6 after a 7-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Now they face an Athletics team that is 5-7 but comes in having won three of four. Consecutive victories against the Yankees ahould give the A's some confidence as they head across town to Citi Field. The Mets have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB at 3.21, while the Athletics are 25th (4.75). That could be evident Friday when New York's Clay Holmes (2-0, 1.42 ERA) faces J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.40). The SportsLine model has the total runs coming in at more than 8 in 66.2% of simulations, and you can buy a share for Yes on more than 7.5 runs for 51 cents at Kalshi.

AL East rivals face off Friday when they Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay actually has more hits (106) and runs (56) than the Yankees (78 and 55), but New York's pitching has been far superior. The Yankees are second in MLB in ERA (2.35) and third in WHIP (1.03), while the Rays are 27th in ERA (4.96) but 11th in WHIP (1.25). Only three teams have allowed more home runs than Tampa Bay, which could be a problem against the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees have just 11 homers so far, same as the Rays, but had the most in MLB last season. The model actually likes the Rays here, as they are winning in 53% of its simulations, earning a "B" grade. Shares on Tampa Bay to win are 49 cents each at Kalshi.

The Toronto Blue Jays are struggling to score runs, but maybe they found something Wednesday when they beat the Dodgers 4-3. That ended a five-game slide and moved them to 5-7 for the season. A sweep at the hands of the White Sox isn't a good look, and only three teams have scored fewer than Toronto's 41 runs. The Twins have scored 60, seventh-most in the majors. Patrick Corbin will make his Blue Jays debut Friday after the two-time All-Star went 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA for Washington last season. Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 2.31 ERA) goes for Minnesota. Kalshi has the Blue Jays priced at 56 cents per share to win, and the SportsLine model has Toronto winning 59% of the time.