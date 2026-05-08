Two of the best teams in baseball begin a three-game series on Friday when the Atlanta Braves visit the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are coming off a 12-2 win over the Astros while the Braves hope to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Mariners. We'll highlight the best trades at Kalshi for Braves vs. Dodgers and more of Friday's top MLB games using insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code for Friday's MLB games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Friday, May 8

Red Sox to win vs. Rays

Yankees-Brewers more than 6.5 runs scored

Rangers to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

Braves to win by two or more runs vs. Dodgers

Red Sox to win vs. Rays

Tampa Bay is on a seven-game winning streak, most recently knocking off Boston 8-4 on Thursday. The Red Sox are hoping to change that by sending Connelly Early (2-2, 3.79 ERA) to the bump on Friday while the Rays counter with Jesse Scholtens (3-1, 3.18 ERA). Boston had won three in a row prior to Thursday's setback but this offense is starting to round into form and should be past the staff changes by now. The SportsLine model has Boston winning in 59% of simulations and you can trade for the Red Sox on Kalshi at 55 cents per share.

Yankees-Brewers more than 6.5 runs scored

The Yankees lead all of baseball with 209 runs scored so far this season and while the Brewers have been largely hovering around the .500 mark, they have plated 181 runs. Milwaukee's offense has showed some life of late but consistency remains the big problem. We'll see how much these lineups can muster against Yankees ace Max Fried (4-1, 2.39 ERA) and Brewers youngster Jacob Misiorowski (2-2, 2.84 ERA) but SportsLine's model has them combining for more than 7 runs in 69.9% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for these teams to score more than 6.5 combined runs at 60 cents per share.

Rangers to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

Chicago has won nine games in a row but lost another key rotation arm with Matthew Boyd undergoing meniscus surgery. The Cubs will start Ben Brown (1-1, 2.10 ERA) as they go for their 10th win in a row on Friday against the Rangers. Texas will give the ball to Kumar Rocker (1-4, 4.71 ERA), who has struggled in his last two starts. Despite Chicago's recent heroics, the SportsLine model backs Texas to keep this close as it wins, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in 63% of model simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 56 cents per share.

Braves to win by two or more runs vs. Dodgers

Atlanta likely represents the biggest threat to Los Angeles' goal of three-peating, and the Braves will use this series as an early litmus test of how far off they are from taking down the defending champions. The Braves will send ace Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA) to the bump on Friday while the Dodgers counter with Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23 ERA). The SportsLine model shows Atlanta winning by two or more runs in a whopping 72% of simulations and you can make this trade on Kalshi at 36 cents per share.