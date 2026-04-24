There are 14 MLB games on the schedule for Friday, including the red-hot Chicago Cubs heading west to take on the two-time defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the start of a three-game set. We'll look at Cubs vs. Dodgers and more MLB games on Friday, highlighting the best trades you can make at Kalshi with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Friday, April 24

Reds to win vs. Tigers

Blue Jays to win vs. Guardians

Brewers to win vs. Pirates

Astros to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Cubs to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Reds to win vs. Tigers

Chicago is getting a lot of headlines right now but Cincinnati has also gotten off to a great start in 2026 and is tied with the Cubs at the top of the NL Central division. The Reds have done this despite having a minus-2 run differential through the first 25 games. While that's surely unsustainable, the SportsLine model sees Cincinnati taking out Detroit on Friday in 55% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can back the Reds to win at 46 cents per share.

Blue Jays to win vs. Guardians

Toronto will send Max Scherzer (1-2, 7.16 ERA) to the bump on Friday in an attempt to get its 2026 campaign back on track after appearing in the World Series last season. Scherzer has been particularly poor, giving up five hits in each of his last two outings and registering just 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings this season. The Guardians give the ball to Gavin Williams (3-1, 2.12 ERA) as they attempt to right the ship following a series loss to the Astros. Toronto wins this game in 58% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade for the Blue Jays at 47 cents per share on Kalshi.

Brewers to win vs. Pirates

The Brewers got off to a strong start in 2026 but now sit at the bottom of the NL Central thanks to a two-game losing streak. Milwaukee will try to snap that skid against Paul Skenes (3-1, 3.27 ERA) and the Pirates, who have joined the party in the most competitive division in the majors. Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 3.42 ERA) gets the nod for Milwaukee and the SportsLine model has the Brewers winning this game in 61% of simulations. You can trade for Milwaukee on Kalshi at 46 cents per share.

Astros to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 6.20 ERA) gets the ball on Friday for the Astros, who have already endured a few long losing streaks early in the 2026 season. They get to play at home for this three-game series against the Yankees, where they are 7-6 on the year compared to 3-10 on the road. The Yankees are rolling with Will Warren (2-0, 2.49 ERA), who struck out 11 in seven innings against the Royals in his last start. The SportsLine model is backing Houston to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 62% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at 54 cents per share.

Cubs to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

The Cubs have won nine games in a row entering a pivotal stretch where they will play the Dodgers and Padres, the class of the NL West. The Dodgers find themselves in a battle with San Diego at the top of the division, but they'll know the more important thing is to just make the postseason. Los Angeles will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 5.85 ERA) to the bump in an attempt to snap Chicago's winning streak, while the Cubs counter with Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.97 ERA). The Cubs win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 66% of SportsLine simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 58 cents per share.