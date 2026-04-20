There are 10 games on the MLB schedule for Monday. If you're looking for the best MLB trades available on Kalshi, check out therecommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to snap a two-game skid when they visit the Colorado Rockies, while the Chicago Cubs go for their sixth win in a row when they tangle with the Philadelphia Phillies.

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Best MLB trades for Monday, April 20

Cardinals to win vs. Marlins

Cubs to win vs. Phillies

Rockies to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Athletics-Mariners more than 8 runs

Cardinals to win vs. Marlins

St. Louis has been red-hot of late, winning five games in a row as it goes into Monday's contest against the Marlins. Miami got off to a hot start this season but is just 3-7 in its last 10 games. Michael McGreevy (1-1, 2.49 ERA) will get the nod for the Cardinals, and he's given up two runs or fewer in three of his four outings this season. The Marlins are rolling with Max Meyer (1-0, 4.12 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Cardinals winning in 57% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for St. Louis at 45 cents per share.

Cubs to win vs. Phillies

Colin Rea (2-0, 3.63 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs when they begin a four-game series against the Phillies on Monday after recently taking two of three from Philadelphia. The Phillies have lost five games in a row after dropping two against the Cubs and three to the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia will roll with Aaron Nola (1-1, 4.03 ERA) in an attempt to get out of this funk, but the SportsLine model has Chicago winning on Monday in 58% of simulations. You can trade for the Cubs on Kalshi at 52 cents per share.

Rockies to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Though the Rockies are 3-7 in their last 10 games, they have won two in a row heading into Monday's contest against the Dodgers with the opportunity to take three of four from the two-time defending champions. Los Angeles is sending Justin Wrobleski (2-0, 2.12 ERA) to the bump in an attempt to split the four-game set, and Wrobleski has been excellent in his last two outings. Colorado is giving the ball to Jose Quintana (0-1, 5.63 ERA). The Rockies win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 51% of model simulations and you can make that trade on Kalshi at 43 cents per share.

Athletics-Mariners more than 8 runs

After taking two of three from the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners will head into a new series on Monday when they host the Athletics. The Athletics are coming off a series loss to the Chicago White Sox, though they've overachieved to start the campaign with a .500 record despite a minus-19 run differential. The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for plenty of runs on Monday with J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.31 ERA) and Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.28 ERA) starting, getting more than eight runs combined in 63.5% of simulations. You can trade for these teams to combine for more than 7.5 runs on Kalshi at 56 cents per share.