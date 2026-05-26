Kalshi MLB picks today: Best trades for Cubs-Pirates, Yankees-Royals, Dodgers-Rockies on Tuesday

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, May 26, headlined by the Chicago Cubs trying to avoid a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. We'll take a look at the best trades on Kalshi for Tuesday's MLB games using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for MLB games on Tuesday and get a sign-up bonus:

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, May 26

Cubs to win vs. Pirates

Red Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Braves

Royals to win vs. Yankees

Dodgers to win vs. Rockies

Cubs to win vs. Pirates

The Cubs turn to Jordan Wicks (0-1, 6.28 ERA) in an attempt to avoid their 10th loss in a row, but their lineup will need to get going against Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 2.89 ERA) to have a chance. Chicago has scored five or more runs in just two games during this nine-game losing streak, so run support has been at a minimum for a depleted rotation. The SportsLine model does believe the losing stops on Tuesday as the Cubs win in 53% of simulations. You can trade for Chicago on Kalshi at 46 cents per share. Trade on Cubs-Pirates with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Red Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Braves

Boston and Atlanta are both trying to recover from a funk, with the Red Sox entering this series after being swept by the Twins while the Braves dropped two in a row to the Nationals. Spencer Strider (2-0, 3.00 ERA) has returned to the mound and will get the nod for the Braves on Tuesday, while Boston turns to Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.40 ERA). The Red Sox win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 67% of SportsLine simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at 62 cents per share.

Trade on Braves-Red Sox and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Royals to win vs. Yankees

Cam Schlittler (6-2, 1.50 ERA) will try to recover from a loss in his last start when he takes on the Royals, who have lost seven of their last 10 games, on Tuesday. Kansas City will give the ball to Bailey Falter (0-1, 9.82 ERA) in what is likely to be a bullpen game. Even with the Royals struggling to score of late, the SportsLine model is backing them to win in 46% of simulations. You can trade for Kansas City at 35 cents per share on Kalshi.

Trade on Royals-Yankees and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers to win vs. Rockies

The Dodgers have won three in a row and eight of their last 10 as they try to create some separation at the top of the NL West. Los Angeles will give Eric Lauer (1-5, 6.69 ERA) the nod on Tuesday while the Rockies send out Kyle Freeland (1-5, 7.04 ERA). This could be a high-scoring game given the starting pitchers, and that gives L.A.'s star-studded lineup the edge. The Dodgers win in 76% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can make this trade at 68 cents per share.