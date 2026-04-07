There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, meaning every team in the league will be in action. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays will continue their 2025 World Series rematch, while the New York Mets will begin a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks. We'll look at those games and more and highlight the best MLB trades available on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every game 10,000 times and was 35-29 on top-rated MLB picks last season.

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Best MLB trades for Tuesday, April 7

The Blue Jays got rocked 14-2 in the series opener on Monday against the Dodgers, who now get to send reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the bump for the second contest of this three-game set. Toronto will turn to Kevin Gausman to try to slow down L.A.'s bats, but the Blue Jays haven't been able to muster much offensively themselves. They've scored just five combined runs over their last three games and have only scored more than five runs in a game once so far this season. The SportsLine model still has these teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 69% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade on these teams to get more than 7.5 combined runs at 52 cents per share.

Despite giving up four runs in five innings in his Mets debut, Freddy Peralta got the win over the Pirates. He was actually better in his second effort against the Cardinals, with only one run allowed in 5 1/3 innings, but finished with a no result in a 2-1 loss in extra innings. The ace will try to get back in the win column when he takes on the Diamondbacks, who finally found some offense in Sunday's win over the Braves after scoring just five runs over the previous four contests. These teams combine for more than 7 runs in 75.4% of SportsLine simulations, and you can make a trade on Kalshi for more than 6.5 runs scored at 55 cents per share.

The Minnesota Twins will look to take the first two games of the four-game series when they meet the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Minnesota won Monday's opener 7-3 and will send Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.87 ERA) to the mound, while Detroit rolls with its ace Tarik Skubal (1-1, 0.69 ERA). Skubal has only given up one run in each of his two outings this season in what is effectively a contract year for the reigning two-time AL Cy Young winner. Despite the strong pitching matchup, the SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 6.5 combined runs in 70.2% of simulations. You can make that trade at Kalshi for 51 cents per share.

The Philadelphia Phillies got a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday thanks to a four-run seventh inning, and Philadelphia will go for its sixth win in seven games on Tuesday when it sends Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 0.79 ERA) to the bump. San Francisco has now lost four games in a row and will turn to Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38 ERA) in an attempt to stop the bleeding. The SportsLine model sees that happening, as the Giants win in 49% of simulations as underdogs. On Kalshi, you can trade on the Giants to win at 42 cents per share.