The 2026 MLB season continues on Monday with 13 games, headlined by a 2025 World Series rematch between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. We'll look at the top MLB games on Monday, including Dodgers-Blue Jays, and highlight the best trades users can make with the latest Kalshi promo code using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB picks last season.

New users can get a sign-up bonus when they use the latest Kalshi promo code on Monday's MLB games.

Best MLB trades for Monday, April 6

Toronto gets an early opportunity for some revenge when it hosts Los Angeles for a three-game series starting Monday. The Blue Jays were up 3-2 heading back home needing one win to close out the World Series but lost both contests and have played .500 baseball to begin the new campaign. The Dodgers, who are a popular trade to win a third consecutive World Series title, have gotten out to a 7-2 start and will be looking for their fourth series win. Los Angeles is going with Justin Wrobleski (5-5, 4.32 ERA last season) in Monday's game while Toronto gives the ball to veteran Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Blue Jays winning in 54% of simulations and the teams combining to score more than nine runs in 71.5% of simulations. You can trade for Toronto to win at 43 cents per share on Kalshi, and for the teams to score more than 8.5 runs at 54 cents per share.

Both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will be looking to get out of funks when the AL West rivals begin a three-game series on Monday. The Mariners have lost four of their last five and have scored more than three runs in a game just once during that stretch. The Rangers, after winning four games in a row, promptly lost their next four including a sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. Texas will send ace Jacob deGrom (0-0, 5.79 ERA) to the mound on Monday while Seattle will go with Logan Gilbert (0-1, 6.75 ERA). The Mariners win in 54% of SportsLine simulations and the teams combine for more than 7.5 runs in 60.3% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for the Mariners to win at 49 cents per share and back the teams to score more than 7.5 combined runs at 47 cents per share.

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, two teams thought to be playoff contenders in 2026, are also looking to get things back on track as they square off in a three-game set. The Phillies were unable to sweep the Rockies but have won four of their last five to find some confidence. The Giants are 3-7 to begin the year and enter this series after losing three in a row to the Mets. Philadelphia gives Andrew Painter (1-0, 1.69 ERA) the ball in the series opener while San Francisco is going with Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.69 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Giants winning in 55% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for San Francisco at 49 cents per share.