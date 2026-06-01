Kalshi MLB picks today: Best trades for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Mariners-Mets, Tigers-Rays on Monday

MLB action for the 2026 continues as the calendar turns to June on Monday with nine games, headlined by a critical NL West series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 to open up some breathing room at the top of the division but the Diamondbacks have showed they can get hot at the right time and contend for a playoff spot. We'll go through the best trades for Dodgers-Diamondbacks and more of Monday's MLB games on Kalshi, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. Get a sign-up bonus using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Monday's MLB games:

Best MLB trades for Monday, June 1

Tigers-Rays more than 7.5 runs

Mariners to win vs. Mets

Dodgers-Diamondbacks more than 8.5 runs

Tigers-Rays more than 7.5 runs

The Rays caught fire to go to the top of the AL East but have been in a bit of a funk lately, playing .500 baseball over their last 10 games. They'll try to right the ship when they host the Tigers on Monday to start a three-game set. Detroit is at the bottom of the AL Central and has lost four in a row, but the Tigers hope Ty Madden (0-0, 2.38 ERA) can give them a strong start in his return from the 15-day IL. Tampa Bay is rolling with Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60 ERA) to start what is likely to be a bullpen game. These teams combine for more than 8 runs in 58.6% of SportsLine simulations, and on Kalshi, you can trade for them to score more than 7.5 combined runs for 54 cents per share. Trade on Tigers-Rays and more with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mariners to win vs. Mets

These two teams were both expected to be World Series contenders in 2026. The Mariners appear to have woken up a bit and have won six in a row to surge to the top of the AL West, but the Mets remain seven games below .500 despite being on a four-game winning streak. Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.78 ERA) gets the ball for Seattle as it tries to win a seventh game in a row, while New York turns to Austin Warren (1-1, 1.40 ERA). The Mariners get a win on Monday in 62% of SportsLine simulations. You can trade for Seattle at 54 cents per share on Kalshi. Trade on Mariners-Mets and more with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers-Diamondbacks more than 8.5 runs

The Diamondbacks are coming into this series after getting swept by the Mariners, but they had won 10 of 11 prior to that series. Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.31 ERA) is hoping to deliver a strong outing for Arizona as it begins this crucial four-game set against the Dodgers, who have quietly been consistently winning to build a cushion atop the NL West. Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound for the two-time defending champions. The SportsLine model sees these lineups putting up more than 8.5 combined runs in 70.8% of simulations despite the stellar starting pitchers. On Kalshi, you can trade for these teams to combine for more than 8.5 runs at 53 cents per share. Trade on Diamondbacks-Dodgers and more with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: