Kalshi MLB picks today: Best trades for Dodgers-Phillies, Cubs-Braves, Diamondbacks-Mariners on Saturday

Saturday is another great day on the MLB calendar with a whopping 15-game slate as all 30 teams are set to take the field across the day. There's no shortage of top-end matchups, including the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves visiting the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs facing off with the St. Louis Cardinals in a key NL Central clash. Here, we highlight these matchups and more with the best MLB trades sports fans can make on Kalshi on Saturday. We'll be using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for MLB games on Saturday and get a sign-up bonus:

Best MLB trades for Saturday, May 30

Reds to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Braves

Cardinals to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

Diamondbacks-Mariners more than 7 runs

Dodgers to win vs. Phillies

Reds to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Braves

The Braves can become the first team to reach 40 wins if they take Saturday's matchup with the Reds after winning the series opener Friday night. Atlanta has gotten off to a stellar start while the Reds are trying to keep pace in a loaded NL Central division. Lefty Martin Perez (2-3, 2.70 ERA) starts for Atlanta against Cincy's Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA). The Reds win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs in nearly 70% of model simulations, a result that's trading at 56 cents per share. Trade on Braves-Reds with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cardinals to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

The Cubs snapped a 10-game losing streak with two wins over the Pirates this week, but they fell by a fun to the Cardinals in a 6-5 affair on Friday. The Cards and Cubs are each trying to catch up with the surging Brewers in the NL Central race. The Cubs will start Ben Brown (1-2, 2.01 ERA) on Saturday against the Cardinals' Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.44 ERA). The Cardinals win or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs on Saturday in 65% of simulations, and you can trade this result at Kalshi at 59 cents per share. Trade on Cubs-Cardinals with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Diamondbacks-Mariners more than 7 runs

These teams played an epic back-and-forth game on Friday, which the Mariners won 7-6 in extra innings thanks to a Randy Arozarena walkoff double. The Mariners alone scored seven runs on Friday, and the model thinks these teams will clear that again Saturday, with that occurring in roughly 63% of simulations -- a result that's priced at 55 cents per share right now. Bryan Woo (4-3, 3.82 ERA) gets the nod for Seattle against Arizona's Ryne Nelson (2-3, 4.65 ERA) as the M's aim to win their fifth game in a row. Trade on Mariners-Diamondbacks with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers to win versus Phillies

The Dodgers have been red hot of late, and after taking the first game of this series 4-2 on Friday, they've now won six straight. The Phillies have also played very well over the last month, surging from 9-19 to 29-28. The Phillies will try and keep hopes of a series win alive with lefty Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.38 ERA) getting the start against Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.93 ERA). The Dodgers win in 60% of simulations, and an L.A. win is trading at 55 cents per share at Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Dodgers-Phillies and more MLB games on Saturda: