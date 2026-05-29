Kalshi MLB picks today: Best trades for Dodgers-Phillies, Yankees-Athletics, Padres-Nationals on Friday

After a small six-game slate on Thursday, MLB returns in a big way on Friday, May 29 with all 30 teams in action. Most of the focus will be on the NL West where the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are both looking to extend their winning streaks when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners, respectively. We'll spotlight those contests and more with the best trades sports fans can make on Kalshi. We'll be using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for MLB games on Friday and get a sign-up bonus:

Best MLB trades for Friday, May 29

Padres to win versus Nationals

Athletics to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Diamondbacks-Mariners more than 6.5 runs

Dodgers to win versus Phillies

Padres to win versus Nationals

San Diego has lost four in a row and is now tied with Arizona in the NL West standings. The Padres will send Lucas Giolito (2-0, 2.70 ERA) to the bump hoping to reverse their fortunes when they take on the Nationals and Paxton Schultz (0-2, 5.20 ERA). Washington has been playing .500 baseball for most of the season and enters this series taking two of three from the Guardians. The SportsLine model likes San Diego in this one, as the Padres win in 53% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade for 50 cents per share. Trade on Padres-Nationals with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Athletics to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Carlos Rodon (0-2, 4.15 ERA) will look for his first win of the 2026 season when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Friday against the Athletics. New York has won four in a row as it tries to catch the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings. The Athletics are on a three-game losing streak and will send former Yankees ace Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23 ERA) to the bump in an attempt to get back to winning ways. The A's keep things close in SportsLine's latest predictions, losing by fewer than 1.5 runs or winning outright in 58% of simulations. You can make that trade on Kalshi at 56 cents per share. Trade on Yankees-Athletics with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Diamondbacks-Mariners more than 6.5 runs

Arizona has caught fire, winning five in a row and nine of its last 10 as it tries to create tension in the NL West in what looked like a two-team race. The Diamondbacks are rolling with Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.80 ERA), who has won his last two starts. Seattle is sending out George Kirby (5-4, 3.54 ERA) as the Mariners look to win their fourth straight game. The SportsLine model sees plenty of offense in this game, as the two teams combine for more than 7 runs in 61.6% of simulations. You can make a trade for these teams to combine for more than 6.5 runs on Kalshi at 59 cents per share. Trade on Mariners-Diamondbacks with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers to win versus Phillies

Just when it seems like the Dodgers slip a bit, they heat up and remind everyone why they are two-time defending champions. Los Angeles is on a five-game winning streak heading into a three-game set against the Phillies, who have won three in a row themselves. Philadelphia is putting up Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67 ERA), who has been dominant this season and has won his last three starts. Justin Wrobleski (6-2, 3.07 ERA) gets the call for the Dodgers, who win Friday's game in 63% of simulations. You can trade for them to win at 52 cents per share on Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Dodgers-Phillies and more MLB games on Friday: