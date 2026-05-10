It's another Sunday with a 15-game MLB slate, and while there are many day games, the late afternoon and evening have plenty of big matchups. They include the Dodgers hosting the Braves and the Cardinals visiting the Padres, with the night wrapping up with Tigers vs. Royals on Sunday Night Baseball. We take a closer look at the best MLB trades at Kalshi for several top MLB games Sunday using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Sunday, May 10

Giants to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, vs. Pirates

Dodgers to win vs. Braves

Cardinals to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, vs. Padres

Diamondbacks to win vs. Mets



Royals to win vs. Tigers



Diamondbacks to win vs. Mets

The Mets continue to flounder, losing 2-1 to the Diamondbacks on Saturday after a 3-1 win in extra innings Friday night. New York has scored the second-fewest runs in the league (138), while Arizona is 23rd (164). The Diamondbacks are 11-9 at home. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 2.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona against New York's Huascar Brazoban (2-0, 1.53). Arizona wins in 65% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and a Diamondbacks win is priced at just 51 cents per share at Kalshi.

Royals to win vs. Tigers

The Tigers have lost five in a row, while the Royals have won six of their past eight and can finish off the three-game sweep Sunday. Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40 ERA) starts for Kansas City while Detroit is going with Brenan Hanifee in a bullpen game for the Tigers. The model thinks Kansas City will win again, as it does so in 62% of simulations. A Royals victory at Kalshi is priced at 55 cents per share.

Giants to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

Pittsburgh had a season-high 20 hits in a 13-3 victory Saturday after a 5-2 loss in the first of this three-game set. The pitching matchup leaves something to be desired, with Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.00 ERA) on the hill for San Francisco and Bubba Chandler (1-4, 4.76) for Pittsburgh. The SportsLine model has this as a tight one, with the Giants losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 68% of the SportsLine model's simulations. You can trade on 'No' on Pittsburgh to win by more than 1.5 for 64 cents at Kalshi..

Dodgers to win vs. Braves

It's the rubber match in the battle of division leaders. NL West-leading Los Angeles won the opener 3-1 before dropping a 7-2 decision to the NL East-leading Braves on Saturday. The deciding game of the three-game series is expected to pit Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder (3-1, 2.02 ERA) against L.A. lefty Justin Wrobleski (5-0, 1.25). L.A. is winning in 58% of the SportsLine model simulations for a 'B' grade, and you can trade on the Dodgers to win for 56 cents at Kalshi.

Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Padres

The Padres and Cardinals are in second place in their respective divisions, with San Diego just one game behind the Dodgers in the West and St. Louis 3.5 behind the Cubs in the NL Central. With the Cards' Kyle Leahy (4-3, 4.93 ERA) and San Diego's Walker Buehler (2-2, 5.64) scheduled to start, the SportsLine model has both teams scoring close to five runs apiece. St. Louis is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 68% of simulations, and Kalshi has this trade for 64 cents.