Kalshi MLB picks today: Best trades for Diamondbacks-Giants, Phillies-Padres, more on Memorial Day

Memorial Day action on the diamond begins early, as the Chicago Cubs try to snap an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates to kick off Monday's 13-game slate. We'll look at the best trades available on Kalshi for Monday's MLB games with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Get a sign-up bonus using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for MLB games on Memorial Day:

Best MLB trades for Monday, May 25

Diamondbacks-Giants more than 7.5 runs

Padres to win vs. Phillies

Mariners to win vs. Athletics

Diamondbacks-Giants more than 7.5 runs

The Diamondbacks have won eight of their last 10 as they try to make a run in the NL West. Merrill Kelly (4-3, 5.71 ERA) will take the ball for Arizona in Monday's game, while San Francisco turns to Landon Roupp (5-4, 3.27 ERA). The Giants have won just four of their last 10 games, though they enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak. The SportsLine model sees these teams combine to put up more than 7.5 runs in 57.8% of simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi at 52 cents per share.

Padres to win vs. Phillies

San Diego remains 1.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, but the Padres have largely been able to keep pace with the two-time defending champions thanks to their excellent road record. They'll have to improve at home, though, starting with Monday's contest against the Phillies. Philadelphia has been a .500 team this season and enters this series losing four of its last five games. Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 4.85 ERA) gets the nod for the visitors while Randy Vasquez (5-2, 2.96 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego. The Padres win in 50% of SportsLine simulations, and you can back them on Kalshi at 47 cents per share.

Trade on DBacks-Giants, Phillies-Padres and more with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mariners to win vs. Athletics

Luis Castillo (1-5, 6.41 ERA) will try to turn his season around against the Athletics, who have been able to jump to the top of the AL West. They'll give the ball to Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.31 ERA), who has won three of his last four starts. The SportsLine model sees that coming to an end on Monday, though, as it has Seattle winning this game in 53% of simulations. You can trade on the Mariners to win at 51 cents per share on Kalshi.