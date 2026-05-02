It's officially the weekend, which means another loaded MLB slate for Saturday, May 2, with 15 games on the docket. There's no shortage of big games taking place across the day on Saturday, and here, we highlight the best trades available for Saturday's MLB schedule at Kalshi, with recommendations coming from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best Kalshi MLB trades for Saturday, May 2

Tigers to win vs. Rangers

Cardinals to win vs. Dodgers

Braves to win vs. Rockies

Mariners to win vs. Royals

Tigers to win vs. Rangers

The Rangers kicked off this series with a one-run win Friday night, and they'll look for a series win on Saturday. Both these teams have been hovering around the .500 mark for much of the season, with Detroit now 16-17 and Texas 16-16. Luckily for both teams, neither division has seen anyone get off to too great of a start. Texas will start Kumar Rocker (1-2, 3.38 ERA) while Detroit counters with Keider Montero (1-2, 4.00 ERA). The SportsLine model expects the Tigers to bounce back after Friday's loss as they win in 63% of simulations. A Detroit win is trading at 55 cents per share at Kalshi.

Cardinals to win vs. Dodgers

One of the biggest stories to begin the year is that every NL Central team is over .500. That includes the Cardinals, who many pegged to finish in last place in the division. St. Louis is 19-13 after beating the Dodgers on Friday, with Los Angeles now 20-12 on the year. The Cardinals can pick up a second straight series win and their fifth straight victory on Saturday. Roki Sasaki (1-2, 6.35 ERA) starts for the Dodgers against the Cardinals' Michael McGrevey (1-2, 2.97 ERA). A St. Louis win is trading at 45 cents per share at Kalshi, and the Cards win in 50% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Braves to win vs. Rockies

How about those Braves? After missing the postseason last year, Atlanta is arguably the best team in baseball. The Braves are 23-10 and have maybe the best mix of pitching and hitting in the league. They beat the Rockies 8-6 to open their three-game series and will go for another series win Saturday night. Atlanta will start Chris Sale (5-1, 2.31 ERA) while it looks like Colorado is set for a bullpen day. The Braves win in 70% of model simulations, and you can trade an Atlanta win at 68 cents per share right now.

Mariners to win vs. Royals

This series is a battle of two perceived contenders who have gotten off to slow starts. The Mariners were a game away from the World Series last year but are now 16-17. The Royals are just 13-19. Both teams have started to play better of late, though, and Kansas City picked up a 7-6 win in Seattle on Friday. The Royals will send the veteran Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63 ERA) to the mound against Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.86 ERA). The model is backing the Mariners on Saturday as they win in 57% of simulations. A Seattle win is trading at 57 cents at Kalshi.