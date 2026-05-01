The calendar has officially turned to May and baseball fans can rejoice with 15 games on the schedule for Friday, May 1, with most of the action taking place in the evening. We'll highlight the best trades available for Friday's MLB games at Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Friday, May 1

Yankees to win vs. Orioles

Cardinals to win vs. Dodgers

Braves-Rockies less than 10.5 runs scored

Padres to win vs. White Sox

Yankees to win vs. Orioles

New York enters a four-game series with Baltimore off a 3-0 loss to the Rangers, but the Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball with eight wins in their last 10 games and a plus-47 run differential. They'll send Will Warren (3-0, 2.59 ERA) to the bump while the Orioles have yet to announce a starter for the contest. New York wins in 63% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade for the Yankees on Kalshi at 62 cents per share.

Cardinals to win vs. Dodgers

The Cardinals have won four games in a row as they try to stay competitive in the NL Central, where every team enters May with a .500 record or better. St. Louis has woken up a bit offensively with 26 runs over its last three games heading into a series with the two-time defending champions. The Dodgers attempt to snap a two-game skid with Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.78 ERA) while the Cardinals roll with lefty Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 4.75 ERA). The SportsLine model has St. Louis winning in 53% of simulations, and you can trade for the Cardinals on Kalshi at just 39 cents per share.

Braves-Rockies less than 10.5 runs scored

The SportsLine model has these teams combining for less than 11 runs in 55.2% of simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi at 46 cents per share. The Braves enter Friday tied for the best run differential in baseball at plus-66, but they did manage just two runs in their last game. Even though the Rockies have struggled and Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.91 ERA) goes to the mound on Friday, this might be too many runs for these teams to get.

Padres to win vs. White Sox

The Padres have also lost two in a row as they battle the Dodgers at the top of the NL West, though San Diego's underlying metrics are less favorable. They'll host the White Sox on Friday, who have won three in a row and seven of their last 10. Chicago has one of the league's most exciting players in Munetaka Murakami, but the rest of the lineup leaves a lot to be desired. San Diego gets German Marquez (3-1, 4.38 ERA) on the bump while the White Sox send out Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.52 ERA). You can trade on the Padres at 57 cents per share on Kalshi, and they win in 65% of SportsLine simulations.