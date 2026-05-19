There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, May 19, with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers trying to capture their respective series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs after wins on Monday night. We'll look at the best trades for those games and more on Tuesday's slate at Kalshi with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Tuesday, May 19

Yankees to win vs. Blue Jays

Cubs to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Brewers

White Sox-Mariners more than 7.5 runs

Dodgers-Padres more than 8.5 runs

Yankees to win vs. Blue Jays

New York will send Will Warren (5-1, 3.42 ERA) to the mound while Toronto rolls with Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.41 ERA), who has excelled in his first season with the Blue Jays so far. The Yankees got the better of Toronto on Monday despite a late scare in the ninth inning, and the SportsLine model sees New York winning on Tuesday in 62% of simulations. You can trade for the Yankees to win on Kalshi at 55 cents per share.

Cubs to win, or loss by less than 1.5 runs vs. Brewers

The Brewers exploded for nine runs on Monday and now have a chance to move to the top of the NL Central standings with a win on Tuesday. Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.12 ERA) gets the call for the visitors while Chicago is going with Ben Brown (1-1, 1.60 ERA), who has given the team four solid innings in each of his last two appearances. The Cubs win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 64% of SportsLine simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at 60 cents per share.

White Sox-Mariners more than 7.5 runs

These teams combined for seven runs on Monday despite Chicago managing just one. The White Sox have started to look like a legitimate team of late behind Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery, so expect them to bounce back from a poor showing with more run support for Anthony Kay (3-1, 4.61 ERA). Seattle is sending Bryce Miller (0-0, 3.38 ERA) to the bump, and he surrendered eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in his lone appearance. The SportsLine model has these teams topping 7.5 runs in 66.2% of simulations. You can make this trade for 52 cents per share at Kalshi.

Dodgers-Padres more than 8.5 runs

Monday's contest finished 1-0 in favor of the Padres thanks to dominant showings from Michael King and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Tuesday's pitching matchup is less daunting, with Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.54 ERA) getting the call for Los Angeles while the Padres roll with Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.64 ERA). These teams get more than 8.5 runs in 63.5% of SportsLine simulations, and on Kalshi, you can make this trade at 49 cents per share.