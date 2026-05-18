The 2026 MLB season rolls along on Monday, May 18 with 14 games on the schedule, headlined by the start of the three-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. We'll take a look at the best trades Kalshi users can make for Dodgers-Padres and more on Monday, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Monday, May 18

Reds-Phillies less than 9.5 runs

Nationals to win vs. Mets

Brewers-Cubs less than 10.5 runs

Dodgers-Padres more than 7.5 runs

Reds-Phillies less than 9.5 runs

The Phillies have won four games in a row heading into Monday's matchup against the Reds, who are above .500 but have lost six of their last 10 games. Cincinnati seems to alternate between hot and cold hitting across series of late, slowing down against the Astros and Guardians but demolishing the Nationals. Philadelphia has scored 23 runs over its last three games. Despite the pitching matchup being favorable for both lineups with Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA) and Philadelphia's Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21 ERA), the SportsLine model sees these teams combine for less than 9.5 runs in 60.5% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 47 cents per share.

Nationals to win vs. Mets

Washington has won six of its last 10 games while New York is starting to climb out of its early-season funk with two wins in a row. The Mets still have a long way to go to be back in contention for a playoff spot, and they'll send Christian Scott (0-0, 3.45 ERA) to the bump on Monday while the Nationals counter with Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.91 ERA). Despite New York's recent success, the SportsLine model likes the Nationals to win in 55% of simulations. You can trade for Washington on Kalshi at 45 cents per share.

Brewers-Cubs less than 10.5 runs

These NL Central rivals are separated by just 1.5 games in the standings in what is looking like the best overall division in MLB. The Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games, while the Cubs dropped two in a row to the White Sox, including a walk-off loss on Sunday. Milwaukee is giving Brandon Sproat (1-2, 5.75 ERA) the ball while Chicago is turning to Shota Imanaga (4-3, 2.32 ERA). Even though the Cubs have put plenty of runs on the board at Wrigley Field, the SportsLine model sees these teams coming in at less than 10.5 runs in 65.6% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at 50 cents per share.

Dodgers-Pades more than 7.5 runs

Reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles as it goes for a sixth straight victory, while San Diego is rolling with Michael King (3-2, 2.63 ERA) as the Padres try to win four in a row. These NL West rivals have been going back and forth atop the division standings so far, so this is a pivotal series. The SportsLine model has these teams getting more than 7.5 combined runs in 71.5% of simulations, despite the strong starting pitching on display. You can make this trade for 52 cents per share on Kalshi.